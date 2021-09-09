2022 Chevrolet Silverado gets tech upgrades, hands-free trailer, new ZR2 off-road flagship – TechCrunch





GM announced the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado on Thursday. This is a full-size pickup truck that has undergone major technological upgrades, including a hands-free Supercruise advanced driver assistance system, an infotainment system with Google services, and an overhauled interior. A new flagship trim, the Lift ZR2 truck installed at the off-road factory, has also been added to the Silverado lineup.

The Silverado refresh is ahead of GM’s electric vehicle attacks, including Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks. GM aims to bring 30 new electric vehicles to the global market by 2025 and move to zero emissions by 2035. GM has announced that the new Silverado Trim will arrive at the dealership in the spring of 2022.

The Chevrolet Silverado’s look has also been refreshed, including a new front fascia and daytime running lights that animate when the driver gets in and out of the car, but the actual changes are the cabin and built-in hardware and software. It is in. truck.

Chevy offers Silverado with LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ, and High Country trims. All of these come standard with a 2.7-liter turbocharged engine that improves torque from 20% to 420 lb-ft. Two-wheel drive configuration with a trailer rating of £ 9,500. GM has also made changes to smooth the shift and give the driver more power on demand.

The automaker has also improved the 3.0L Duramax turbocharged diesel engine to allow a maximum traction rating of £ 13,300 in a two-wheel drive configuration. Two other powertrains, the 5.3-liter V8 and the 6.2-liter V8, are also available.

The interior cabin has been improved to give it a more spacious feel and includes a 13.4-inch touch screen and a new 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument cluster standard. Owners can also add a rear camera mirror and heads-up display.

Finally, the Silverado interior will be offered in new colors, seat designs and premium materials. For model trim with bucket seats, the new center console incorporates an electronic shift controller.

Alexandre Skartezini, the lead interior designer for Chevrolet Trucks, describes it as more modern and sophisticated, “with a little Corvette influence on the design DNA.”

All google

Moving deeper into the car, also known as infotainment, users will find Google, more specifically Android Automotive, at the heart of the operating system. This means that the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play are all integrated into the infotainment screen.

Android Automotive OS should not be confused with Android Auto, the secondary interface above the operating system. Android Auto is an app that runs on the user’s mobile phone and communicates wirelessly with the vehicle’s infotainment system. Both Android Auto and its corresponding Apple CarPlay will be available in the new Silverado. According to GM, the system will also work with Amazon Alexa.

The Android Automotive OS, on the other hand, is modeled after an open source mobile operating system running on Linux. However, instead of running a smartphone or tablet, Google has changed it so that car makers can use it in their cars. Google has provided an open source version of this operating system to automakers. In recent years, automakers have worked with tech companies to natively incorporate the Android OS, which includes all Google apps and services.

Hands-free driving

All Silverado trims come standard with six active safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, forward collision warning, warning when the vehicle leaves the lane, trailing distance indicator, automatic high beam, and forward pedestrian braking. It has been.

A major change is the addition of the automaker’s Supercruise Hands-Free Driver Assistance Technology. This is an option available for high country trim. The important thing is that the system can be used while trailing. When a truck is towed, certain Supercruise features, such as lane changes and on-demand lane changes, are restricted.

Super Cruise uses a combination of lidar map data, precision GPS, cameras and radar sensors, as well as a driver attention system to ensure that the driver is paying attention. Unlike Tesla’s Autopilot Driver Assistance System, Supercruise users do not need to hold the steering wheel. But their eyes must remain straight ahead.

GM has been steadily improving Supercruise since its launch in 2017, but for many years it was limited to luxury Cadillac brands and to certain split highways. It began to change in 2019 when GM announced plans to extend it to more models and use cases. The system can be activated on over 200,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada.

Silverado offers other trailer assistance features, including the ability to warn drivers of vehicles in blind spots.

