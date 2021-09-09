Naughty Dog’s hit PS4 series Uncharted is now available on PC





Screenshot: Sony

Today’s PlayStation showcase event confirmed rumors that Sony’s flagship Uncharted series will be available on PCs.

Sony announced at the PlayStation Showcase that both A Thiefs End and The Lost Legacy will be ported to and remastered on the PC and PlayStation 5. However, the PlayStation Blog has revealed that only the PlayStation 5 version of the Legacy of Thieves collection will be released in early 2022.

The PC port is still under development at Iron Galaxy Studios. It is well known for porting other high-end games such as Destiny, Overwatch, and Skyrim to different platforms. I don’t know the exact date the PC port will arrive, but you need to make sure the wait time isn’t too long. Sony expects the Legacy of Thieves Collection to be released shortly after the console is remastered.

Developed by Naughty Dog, Uncharted 4: The Thief’s End was originally released on PlayStation 4 in March 2016. This was the fourth in the Uncharted series and was widely regarded as a satisfying conclusion to the story of Nathan Drake. Like the previous games in the series, A Thiefs End was a popular third-person action game as an interactive cinematic experience. Kotaku praised the game for its graphic achievements and open level, discovering that some of the new characters were a bit disappointing.

Read more: Unknown 4: The End of the Thief: Kotaku Review

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was released in 2017 as a standalone extension to A Thiefs End, which was originally envisioned as downloadable content. Despite the lack of the main character in the Uncharted series, the end of the thief was generally considered a solid entry in the series. It continued an unknown tradition of great visuals and storytelling, but missed the puzzle and gameplay marks.

The unknown blow PC is not completely unexpected. Last May, Sony said in a report that Uncharted 4 and Days Gone will be ported to PCs. Sony had a vague history of making prestige console games available on PC before, but Days Gone was actually released on Steam in May of this year.

Hopefully a PC player who wants to take part in some unknown action isn’t too long to wait.

