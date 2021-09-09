Biggest announcement and best trailer from Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021





Sony is the latest video game company to host big virtual events, and its PlayStation Showcase 2021 wasn’t disappointing. It was a chance to show off some of the biggest games on the PS5. There were some notable absenteeism, but Sony hasn’t talked much about the next-generation PlayStation VR yet, but it gave us a glimpse of the long-awaited title like God. of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. There were even some surprises, like the new Wolverine game.

Here’s everything you need to catch up with the showcase.

The Knights of the Old Republic are getting the next generation of remakes

Sony has begun the show after it became clear that it had been rumored for some time. The classic Star Wars role-playing game “Knights of the Old Republic” is getting the next generation of remakes. But that’s all we know now, except for the fact that it’s coming to the PS5.

Insomniac makes Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine games

Spider-Man developer Insomniac had a lot of news to share. The studio, due out in 2023, is not only working on a sequel featuring Venom, but also another superhero title with a mysterious Wolverine game.

Finally God of War: Ragnarok trailer is ready

After a long time, a trailer has been added to the acclaimed God of War restart sequel, so you can see what Kratos and Atreus were doing.

There is a release date for Tiny Tinas Wonderlands

Borderlands Gearbox Fantasy Spin, Tiny Tinus Wonderland has reached its release date. The game will be released on March 25th. You can get a glimpse of it again with the new trailer above.

Forspoken has a new trailer

Mysterious name aside, Forspoken is one of the most interesting action games on the horizon, and the latest trailers show off fast-paced movements and combat, along with lots of spells. Scheduled to be released next spring.

AlanWake remaster looks like this

We already knew that Remedy was remastering Alan Wake, but the developers finally showed off in a brief trailer what the creepy new version would look like.

Grand Theft Auto V will be available on PS5 next March

The next-generation version of Grand Theft Auto V, launched in 2013, will be available on PlayStation 5 next year and will debut in March. The popular GTA Online will also be available.

Ghostwire Tokyo still looks hot

There’s not much to say here other than Ghostwire. Tokyo of Tango Gameworks is amazing. Check out the new trailer above the game. It will be released on PS5 and PC in the spring.

Radiohead is … making something at Epic Games

Radiohead is a project described as an upside-down digital / analog universe created from original artwork by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood and audio design by Nigel Godrich, in partnership with Fortnite developer Epic. This marks the arrival of the era of Radioheads Records, Kid A and Amnesiac.

Uncharted has also received some remasters

Two recent unknown games, A Thiefs End and Lost Legacy, have been remastered. What surprised me was that it will appear not only on PS5 but also on PC. The collection is scheduled for early next year.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available in March next year

It wouldn’t be a Sony event without the PlayStations premier racing series, so it was nice to see a sophisticated new Gran Turismo 7 trailer. Even better, the game’s release date is March 4, 2022.

