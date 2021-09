Residential Tech Today2021 Innovation Awards Award for Top Products

The Residential Tech Today2021 Innovation Awards recognize products as a solution to everyday high-tech home challenges and as a solution to meet the comfort and lifestyle needs and needs of homeowners.

There is no better time to shed light on these innovative products developed for the home environment.

Jeremy Glowacki, Editor-in-Chief of Residential Tech Today, was really impressed with the quality of the entries for the first Innovation Awards. It was a very difficult process as we could claim that all the entries this year were worthy of evaluation. These 20 winners deserve praise for advancing the industry by providing better and more efficient ways to improve the homeowner’s experience through innovation.

The Residential Tech Today 2021 Innovation Awards were held around the same time as CEDIA Expo 2021, but were open to any manufacturer of residential technology products, systems, or solutions. The winners below represent a broad technology category that covers the smart home technology business and all the innovations that continue to be created by witty manufacturers.

Residential Tech 2021 Innovation Award Winners:

Audio, multi-room

Crestron DM NAX 8 Zone Streaming Amplifier

Audio, power amplifier

AudioControl CM4-750 Dual Mode Amplifier

Control accessories

Allterco Robotics Shelly Motion

Control interface

Orro One Pro

Dimming

Lutron Paradiom Shading

Loudspeaker, family

Sony HT-A9

Speaker, outdoors

Wet Sound Venue Series LS Pro Package

Speaker, sound bar

Samsung Electronics HW-Q950A Soundbar

Speaker, subwoofer

Nortek Control SpeakerCraftXTEQi Subwoofer

networking

Luxul Large Managed L2 / L3 Gigabit Switch

Power management

Savant Power Management

Project design tool

Mode VR mode 360

Security panel

Nortek Control 2 GIGEDGE panel

Security platform

ELK product alarm engine

Video display, indoors

Sony A90 JOLED

Video display, outdoors

Samsung Electronics 65 inch Terrace Full Sun

Video distribution

RTI Video over IP (VIP) platform

Video mount

SANUS VLT7 Advanced Tilt 4D TV wall mount

Video projector

BenQ LU935ST projector

Video server

Kaleidescape Terra 12

For more information on each of these winners, check out the upcoming Innovation Awards Deep Dive Profiles on this website and see the profile for each product in the November / December 2021 feature of Residential Tech Today.

(1 visit, 1 visit today)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://restechtoday.com/residential-tech-today-2021-innovation-awards-honor-top-products/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos