Tchias Ukulele-Playing reminds me of the guitar segment of TLOU2





Today’s PlayStation showcase saw a lot of big and exaggerated releases, but what was hidden in the remake of the Knights of the Old Republic and the surprise of Marvel’s Wolverine was the obvious game known as Tchia. It was a more relaxed announcement. It looks cute.

Tchia is developed by Awaceb, a small French studio inspired by co-founders who grew up in the South Pacific Islands of New Caledonia. The unique culture of the islands, influenced by both the indigenous Canaks and the 168-year history of colonial French rule, naturally forms the basis of Chias’s own environment and atmosphere.

According to the game’s official website, this physics-driven sandbox allows you to boat, glide, swim and sail around the beautiful archipelago. Tchias special gifts give you control over the animals and objects you find. Use your unique gameplay and abilities to travel, solve puzzles and discover secrets. Fly around like a bird, explore the ocean like a fish, or dig treasure like a dog.

All of Tchia’s expeditions look really pretty, but Im is almost excited about the ukulele.

The musical mechanics seen in today’s trailer are reminiscent of the many guitar segments of The Last of Us 2. This provided a great break from the game’s fierce roller coaster massacre. With Tchia, you can jam yourself with picks, strums, and bends (I think these words all mean something to a musician) or follow story-specific rhythm segments. Unlockable songs can even affect the world around you by attracting animals and causing storms.

Kotaku contacted Awaceb about how Tchiasukulele works, but didn’t get a response before it was released.

I don’t know you, but I’ve already imagined some great Tchia scenarios. They include lots of hang gliding and crab contact, flying over the island with an eagle body, and having a short break trying to recreate some of my favorite mountain goat trucks on the ukulele.

Tchia will be heading to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) sometime next year.

