Everything announced, from KOTOR to GoW

The PlayStation wasn’t confused at this time. Today’s showcase was probably the most exciting for some time. Recently, given how much was leaked in advance, we got some long-awaited sequels and some real shocks confirmations.

This is all that is shown in today’s PlayStation showcases.

Star Wars: A remake of the Knights of the Old Republic on PlayStation 5

The PlayStation started the showcase with the announcement that it was rarely seen. The 2003 game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has a remake of the PlayStation 5. I couldn’t even see the gameplay or the full trailer, but the outlook was enough to excite the fans.

Wolverine

Yet another surprise, the PlayStation unveiled a Wolverine teaser. We didn’t know the release date, but we know that Insomniac Games will lead the development. This will be the release of yet another big Marvel game, following Guardians of the Galaxy, which was released in October and made a loud noise during the presentation, and Spider-Man, also developed by Insomniac Games. Insomniac seems to be very busy.

Spider-Man 2 announced

The long-awaited sequel to the 2018s, Spider-Man, has finally been announced. The trailer also strongly suggested that it included Venom and Miles Morales, who got his own game. Spider-Man 2 will be released for PS5 in 2023.

Official name and trailer of God of War Ragnarok released

Finally, Sony has officially announced the title of the God of War sequel. I took a closer look at the next entry on the full trailer. Then, the title of God of War Ragnarok, which was highly inferred from the previous teaser, was revealed. The trailer depicts Kratos and his son Atreus. Atreus is, of course, a little older. There is a clear tension between the two, and many expect the 2018 match to follow.

Tiny Tinas Wonderlands looks like a great time

The upcoming Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tinas Wonderlands got another trailer that made the game look like an absolute explosion. It will be released on March 25, 2022.

Project Eve revealed

The action game Project Eve felt a bit mysterious when it first appeared on the screen, but the potential for PS5 only in the future seems promising. In today’s PlayStation showcase trailer, you can see the famous Eve in the battle scene as you pass through the subway in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Uncharted: A Thiefs End and The Lost Legacy Get PC Ports

The last game in the franchise, which has a reputation for being a side game, is the latest PlayStation limited edition for getting a PC port. They will also be remastered for PS5. Both editions will be released in early 2022. The two are packaged together as the Legacy of Thieves collection.

Rainbow Six Extracts will be available early next year

The next title in the Rainbow Six series will be available on January 22, 2022. The next article has already been renamed two times late, so getting the trailer without news of another obstacle was a welcome sight.

Forspoken

The Square Enix game Forspoken is scheduled for release in the spring of 2022. We already knew it was sometime next year, but this latest time frame helps us narrow things down. Sony previously stated that the game will be exclusive to the limited edition PS5.

Alan Wake has been remastered

Epic Games has already announced that Alan Wake in the 2010s will get a remaster, but the game still got the highlights in today’s showcase. The re-release will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and PC. Alan Wake was originally in the spotlight as a cult Xbox classic over a decade ago, so it’s cool to see this title expand to other platforms.

Grand Theft Auto V’s next-generation debut delayed

Again, rock stars reminded me that Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are now unique, but still enthusiastic. yet! Both games will be available on next-generation consoles shortly afterwards. Both have been postponed from November 11th this year to March 2022.

Ghostwire: Tokyo gets trailer

Ghostwire: Tokyo has already been postponed to 2022. But to keep the fans, there was another trailer for the game in today’s presentation. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get any further information or the specific date to peg the release.

Death loop is approaching

I got another Deathloop trailer, even though it’s been less than a week. It’s not entirely clear why everything was already tired when the Deathloop trailer was last released. Almost everyone planning to get the game is now in attendance. But hey, there’s something else here.

Guardians of the Galaxy can be pre-ordered

The latest Marvel title is almost the release date and is set for October 26th. Pre-orders have already begun, and the showcase had the opportunity to make a fuss about the next game with another trailer.

Kid Amnesia Exhibition … What

The Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, a collaboration between Radiohead and Epic Games, was a headache for showcases. The limited look gave a lot of hints about what to expect, but it seems intriguing.

Chia looks fun

With the same cartoon style as The Legend of Zelda’s Tact and Link Awakening Remake, Chia seems to be an adorable game. The trailer shows off the tropical world where the game takes place and I can’t wait to see more.

Gran Turismo Release Date

Gran Turismo 7, a racing game franchise entry, will be available on PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022. This shows another game already packed in the first few months of 2022.

Blood Hunt coming to PS5

Vampire: A horror battle royale set in the world of The Masquerade will be available on PS5 later this year. The Sony partnership is a new development, as the game was already shown on the PC. Hopefully this means that cross-play will also come.

