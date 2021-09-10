O’Reilly Announces O’Reilly Radar: Data and AI to Help Technology Leaders Innovate and Implement Successfully





Boston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-OReilly, the premier source of insight-based learning about technology and business, today announced OReilly Radar: Data & AI. Significant progress across data and AI. The one-day event will run on Thursday, October 14th, from 10am to 1:30 pm.

OReilly Radar: Data & AI explores the issues, tools and best practices that are essential to the innovation and implementation of data and AI. The online event includes two keynotes and two simultaneous three-hour tracks that provide organizations with new insights and best practices at every stage of their data and AI journey. Discussion topics include pipelines to prototyping and deployment, DevOps, and responsible ethical AI. In addition, Tim O’Reilly, Founder and CEO of OReillys, presents his closing remarks, The Future of Data and AI.

We are at the beginning of an explosive growth in intelligent software, and technology leaders need new insights into the biggest challenges facing data and AI and the most promising ways to solve them. At OReilly. OReilly Radar brings together the best spirits of data and AI to provide new perspectives, fresh thinking, hands-on learning, and help organizations make better decisions about technology, strategy, mission, and purpose. increase.

The keynotes and sessions are as follows:

Keynote speech

AI in Healthcare Speakers: Jeremy Howard, Founding Researcher, How to Keep Up with Fast.ai ML Speakers: Aurlien Gron, Scikit-Learn, Keras, Author of Hands-on Machine Learning with TensorFlow

Data track

From prototype to pipeline: Evolution from data exploration to automated data processing Speakers: Sev Leonard, Senior Software Engineer, Fletch Watch Me Learn: Correct Queries for Data Query Speakers: Vinoo Ganesh, Ashler Capital, Citadel’s Head of Business Engineering Data Speakers Focusing on Reliability and Observability: Barr Moses, Co-Founder and CEO, Monte Carlo Train and Predict with Amazon Redshift ML Using SQL Speakers: Chris Fregly, Developer Advocate for AI and Machine Learning, Amazon Web Services, and Antje Barth, Senior Developer Advocate AI and Machine Learning, Amazon Web Services

AI truck

What’s Still Missing in Responsible AI Movement Speakers: Eileen Nielsen, Law and Technology Fellow, ETH Zurich, Author of Practical Time Series Analysis and Practical Fairness Zero to One Speaker: Noah Gift, UC Davis And Northwest Lecturer and Author of Practical MLOps: Operationalizing ML Models NeuralQA: A library that can be used to answer questions on large datasets using BERT-based models Speakers: Victor Dibia, Machine Learning Research Engineer, Cloudera Fast Forward Scalable Machine Learning Mystery Solving Speakers with the Labs Spark Ecosystem: Adi Polak, Senior Software Engineer and Developer, Microsoft, and Author of the Next Book, Machine Learning with Apache Spark

If you live in the Asia Pacific region, the event will be rebroadcast on AET from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm on Thursday, October 21st.

To register for OReilly Radar: Data & AI, please visit https://www.oreilly.com/online-learning/radar-event-data-ai-2021.html.

About OReilly

OReilly has been providing technology and business training, knowledge and insights to help companies succeed for 40 years. A unique network of professionals and innovators share knowledge and expertise through SaaS-based training and learning platforms. OReilly provides millions of users across corporate, consumer and university channels with a highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solution. For more information, please visit www.oreilly.com.

