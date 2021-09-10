Call of Duty: How to pre-order Vanguard to get early access to beta





Call of Duty: Vanguard returns its long-standing first-person shooter series to World War II when it’s released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC on November 5th. Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-orders are available from digital storefronts and major retailers. If you haven’t done so already, now is a good time to confirm your purchase. CallofDuty: For those who pre-ordered Vanguard, this month’s multiplayer beta. Call of Duty: Vanguard has a variety of other pre-order bonuses and several different editions, all of which can be a bit tricky to track, so everything you need to know about Call of Duty pre-orders. I summarized it. : Vanguard is here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Day and Pre-Order Bonus

Pre-order any edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard (physical or digital) to get early access to beta this month. Digital pre-orders are automatically created for early access, but those who pre-order a physical copy can find the early access code on their retail receipt or email. Here’s a summary of the beta dates:

September 10-13: PlayStation Player Pre-Order Only Access September. 16-17: Open beta for all PlayStation players. Pre-order only access for Xbox and Battle.net PC players September. 18-20: Open Beta for All Platforms

In addition to early beta access, Call of Duty: Vanguard all digital pre-orders include Night Raid Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint (for immediate use in Black Ops Cold War and War Zone), Operator Arthur King Three (Black) Comes with (received later) for use in Ops Cold War and Warzone) and the ability to preload the game before launch.

Read more: Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta: What to Expect

Activision

Call of Duty: The standard version of Vanguard costs $ 60 and is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC from Battle.net. If you get an Xbox One or PS4 Standard Edition and want to upgrade to the next generation edition in the future, you can buy that upgrade for $ 10. You can also receive the applicable pre-order bonus in the standard edition.

Digitally pre-order: Xbox Store | PlayStation Store | Battle.net

Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle offers both PS5 and PS4, or Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One versions of the game, more flexible than the standard version, and offers a $ 10 premium. .. The PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions include higher frame rates, improved graphics, and shorter load times. Of course, there is no Cross-Gen bundle for PC.

In addition to the base game and pre-order bonuses, the Cross-Gen Bundle will earn Vanguard and Warzone 5-hour Double Weapon Experience points available at game launch.

Digitally pre-order: Xbox Store | PlayStation Store

Activision

Pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition to receive a variety of in-game perks and pre-order bonuses in addition to the basic games of the console generation (PS4 / PS5 or Xbox One / Series X | S). These bonus rewards are:

Task Force One Pack, 3 Operator Skins, 3 Weapon Blueprints and Tracer Round Battle Pass Bundle (20 Tier Skip 1 Season Battle Pass) 10 Hours Double Experience Points (5 Hours Double XP and 5 Hours Double Weapon XP) Van Guard and Warzone, available at launch

The $ 100 Ultimate Edition is only available digitally from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Battle.net.

