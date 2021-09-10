The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado is here with the new 420-HPZR2 off-road trim





Near the end of summer, Chevrolet finally uncovered the 2o22 Silverado lineup. The lightly refreshed pickups look exactly the same on LT and above models, with the exception of some nose cover adjustments and some running lights. GM provided its customers with a completely redesigned interior packed with far more technology than existing models. It’s all exciting, but nothing is more remarkable than the addition of the new Silverado ZR2 to the lineup.

The 2022 Silverado ZR2, like the smaller Colorado ZR2, is a dedicated off-road machine. The multimatic 40mm DSSV spool valve damper set reaches the Silverado for the first time with ZR2 trim and is paired with its own spring set. According to GM, these suspension adjustments result in greater suspension travel on the ZR2, both front and rear, than the trail boss. The front fascia has been tuned for longer travel and features a unique steel bumper. This allows the truck’s approach angle to be 31.8 degrees when combined with standard 33-inch off-road MT tires. Each axle also has an e-rocker, and the truck’s skid plate package keeps everything safe. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 420hp and 460lb-ft of torque. It’s not exactly the same as the F-150 Raptor or Ram 1500 TRX, but it still has enough power to deceive off-road. The 10-speed automatic is the only transmission option.

Chevrolet

All 2022 Silverado models above the LT trim level benefit from a significantly improved interior. The new design features a large number of horizon lines and more closely reflects the brand’s full-size SUV. GM states that the material has also improved overall. This is a welcome change. The center stack and gauge cluster have been upgraded to larger units, now 13.4 inches and 12.3 inches, respectively. Infotainment is directly integrated with Google, but is compatible with Android Auto, Apple Car Play, and Amazon Alexa. The driver can adjust the gauge cluster to display different information as needed. Supercruise is another technical option for the 2022 Silverado model, with trailer and tow-specific features. However, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, and forward collision warning are all standard equipment throughout the lineup. Trucks equipped with bucket seats also feature a new shifter design.

Chevrolet

Apart from these improvements, GM briefly touched on the 2022 powertrain lineup. The 2.7-liter cylinder with turbocharger will increase torque from 348lb-ft to 420lb-ft in 2022, but the motor rating remains 310hp. The 3.0-liter Duramax is now available in the Max Tow Package, increasing traction capacity from £ 9,300 to £ 13,300. We haven’t evaluated the fuel economy of the 2022 model yet, but we can’t expect a big change compared to 2021. As we approach next spring, we will find out more. The truck arrives at the dealer.

Chevrolet

