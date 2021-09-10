Sony unveils more impressive PS5 action game, Project Eve





Image: Shift Up Corporation

Today, it was revealed during the Sony PlayStation Showcase Project Eve on the PS5. Developed by Shift Up Corporation and set in an apocalyptic world, this character action game features battle movies of nasty creatures and illnesses.

No release date has been specified, but I got a sophisticated wild trailer with lots of gameplay.

In the gameplay shown in the trailer, the heroine makes a dive kick, slides through a large tunnel and kills various gross monsters. Some big. Some small. According to the trailer, this is all captured on PS5 and built using Unreal.

Project Eve Director Kim Hyung Tae explains how Project Eve’s world and story are described through an official blog post.

In the not too distant future, humanity will be expelled from Earth after losing a battle with an invader called NA: tives.

To regain the Earth, the player becomes Eve, a survivor of the paratroopers deployed from the colony. Eve has to fight powerful enemies and new companions. In the face of desolate and destroyed creatures on Earth, it’s a good idea to take part in Eve’s adventures.

See the PlayStation Blog for more information. There, it’s described as being ShiftUps’ first big console game. And while most of us watching today’s event have never heard of Project Eve, the game was first teased in 2019. Since then, it hasn’t been shown much until today’s event.

It’s not just about killing nasty monsters and bad guys. Players need to master the terrain by scaling walls, tactically sliding, and swinging ropes. (See some of this in the trailer.) And when people explore the devastated world of Project Eve, there will be puzzles to solve and hidden collectibles to find. And as players progress, they will be able to change Eve’s outfits, equip her with new skills and items, and unlock more powerful combos.

Shift Up isn’t ready to say when to expect Project Eve on the PS5, so for now you can check out this new trailer or the original teaser released in 2019.

