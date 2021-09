Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tinas Wonderland looks pretty good

Screenshot: Gearbox

During today’s PlayStation Showcase, Gearbox Software people have finally provided us with a more complete look of the next Borderlands spin-off known as Tiny Tinas Wonderlands.

This gameplay release shows a very borderlands shooting of various fantasy creatures and some sort of global adventure. All of these are set on swaying Babymetal trucks. Oh yeah, there are a lot of guns. Like many guns.

Try all the different ways to use firepower. Creative director Matt Cox explains more on the PlayStation blog. In that spirit, today’s trailer teases an important pillar of the Tiny Tiny Wonderlands experience: create your own hero. We’ll have more to share about this in the future, but we’ve built a multi-class system that allows you to combine all six unique character skill trees with their own amazing abilities. You can also customize the look and sound of the player.

Wonderlands is a fantasy world inspired by Tiny Tinas Assault on Dragon Keep, an extended version of Borderlands 2, from the traditional apocalyptic setting of Borderlands, where Tiny Tina shapes the story in the heat of the moment as a bunker master. Carry the player to. Expect excessive dialogue and abundant mention of Crankbadon Kadonk, as Tiny Tina can do without a layer of cultural appropriation.

Tiny Tinas Wonderlands was first unveiled at the Summer Games Fest. At the time, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford described Wonderlands as the culmination of over a decade of on-and-off development for role-playing shooters set in a fantasy world.

The game is intended to set it apart from the core Borderlands series, but Wonderlands is known for its cell shade graphics, cooperative structure, and franchise, with only a few dragons and goblins in the mix. It maintains a reproducible gameplay loop that has been used for good measurements.

In addition to Ashley Birch’s replay of her role as the eponymous Tiny Tina, Wonderlands’ voicecast includes legendary comedian Wanda Sykes, former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg, and Are. There is the fame of Will Arnett and BoJack Horseman of Sted Development.

Tiny Tina may be one of the worst of Borderlands, but like most of the infamous clinge but addictive fun series, this latest loot-driven outing brings to the table. Carefully optimistic about.

Tiny Tinas Wonderlands will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PCs (provided by both Steam and the Epic Games Store) in early 2022.

