The game’s Google Stadias director has set out for Google Cloud





Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service seems to have lost another top video gaming industry veteran type. According to a ZDNet report, Stadias game director and former PlayStation executive Jack Buser will move to the Google Cloud division to lead the game solution.

Google has confirmed that Buser will leave the Stadia group and move to Google Cloud, and will provide The Verge with the following statement:

Gaming was a very important area for Google, and it was showing great momentum in all its products and services. Jacks’ new role will enable us to provide you with the best Google on cloud services, Stadia, YouTube and more. Stadia will continue to be led by GMPhil Harrison, and Stadias’ business development and partner management team will continue to be led by Michael Abbattista, who took over its role in 2020.

It’s easy to think that Google is trying to turn the loss of Stadia as a synergy of Google’s bigger game goals, but that may make a lot of sense for the future of Stadia. As I wrote when the company set up its own game studio in February, the text on the wall of Stadia’s boss Phil Harrison says that Stadia’s future is for industry partners rather than Netflix-of-. I sent a clear message that it was to run as a technology platform. A place to build a game or your own breakthrough game.

And now Buser seems to be working on an overall technology platform for Google partners. It’s already sold as Google Cloud.

If Google eventually decides to add Stadia to Google’s graveyard, it might be easy to swallow if the company can first turn it into another type of business. However, it is possible that Google has decided to increase its investment in the game rather than reduce it by taking a different route. ZDNet said a Google Cloud spokesperson said games are one of the major industries we’re investing in, and the idea behind the Busers move is through a comprehensive suite of products and services for players. I write that it is to connect with.

End-to-end collaboration solution

Technology giants, for example, can offer end-to-end collaboration solutions, including YouTube, as streaming partners for live broadcasts and esports events, ZDNet adds.

Some of them are Epicv last month. Reminiscent of 70-page confidential Google Docs unearthed from an Apple trial. This document describes plans to make Google the world’s largest gaming platform by 2025, starting with about 100 Android games on Windows PCs. , Then expanded to Macs, smart displays, TVs, all powered by Google’s cloud services. This document suggests that cloud gaming may also be part of that vision, and that the platform will be a super-premium game, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider as a prime example.

Buser has extensive experience in attracting premium games on both Google and Sony, and led Sony’s own cloud gaming service, PlayStation Now. Soon, we may be able to make more attractive marketing to introduce these games.

Stadia had serious problems, but it’s also steadily trying to make the service more attractive, and recently it has reduced revenue sharing to attract more developers and added direct touchscreen control options. And finally, I introduced Stadia to Chromecast on Google TV.

