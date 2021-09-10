Google’s NLRB case creates opportunities for new rules on workers’ speech





Google’s ongoing unfair labor practices could provide the Labor Relations Board with an opportunity to overturn the Trump era ruling that reduces labor law protection against offensive behavior or behavior of employees in the workplace. There is sex.

Alphabet Inc. unit has been before a San Francisco administrative law judge on suspicion of labor law violations, including dismissing workers for creating software to notify colleagues in protest of the company’s relationship with federal immigration law enforcement agencies. It’s in the third week of the trial. The rights of their workers.

A lawyer at the NLRB General Counsel Office, which has filed a proceeding against Google LLC, announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Board decision at General Motors should be withdrawn. According to lawyer Richard McPalmer, the firm will discuss overturning that decision with a brief explanation in the future.

The judge currently hearing the case is bound by existing case law, but her decision may be appealed by either party. Dismissal of activists. The Democratic Party secured a majority in a committee of five in August.

Following the judge’s decision, Google’s proceedings are an agency that the NLRB’s new Democratic majority can choose to recreate a case in favor of workers and unions after a parent employer leans during the Trump administration. Added to the pipeline supply.

GM decision

When Republican board members were still the majority last year, they used cases that included provocative comments from Black General Motors employees about racism while companies were exercising their legal rights. Group behavior in the workplace has established new standards that make it easier to punish employees for saying or doing offensive things.

NLRB’s General Motors decision broke the precedent for protecting management encounters, picket lines, and social media behavior and speech.

The ruling abandons context-sensitive standards that take into account different norms in different situations, and employers attack workers unless motivated by trade union activity or other actions protected by federal labor law. He said he could be disciplined with his speech or actions.

This decision uses the Lightline Test, a long-standing board framework for determining whether employer behavior was motivated by anti-union animus, to assess whether discipline is legal. In support, replaced the context-sensitive criteria.

Which standard applies?

In the opening discussion at the Google trial on August 24, company lawyer Paul Hastings LLP’s Al Latham said the Lightline test would apply under the current Board of Directors law at General Motors. .. He added: If you apply another test, Google hasn’t violated the law yet.

McPalmer, a lawyer at NLRB’s General Counsel Office, said Google should lose even under General Motors’ case law. But that precedent should change, he said.

General Counsel will insist on dismissing General Motors to the extent that it turns out to apply here to these facts, McPalmer said.

The case is Google, NLRBALJ, case 20-CA-252802, court proceedings 9/8/21.

