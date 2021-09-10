Google’s head of ethical hackers says kiwi should shape cybersecurity





The head of Google’s ethical hacking and security team states that Kiwi needs to begin shaping online security.

Even if many knew that passwords were at stake, after investigations revealed that the majority of New Zealanders were indifferent to this issue.

According to a consumer survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Google New Zealand, seven in ten Kiwis admit that they noticed that their passwords were compromised or hacked, but online security We do not always take steps to improve.

Paris Sata Breeze / Included

Google’s engineering director, Parisa Tabriz, is responsible for Project Zero, a group of elite hackers who are constantly looking for vulnerabilities such as Google Chrome.

13% allowed high-risk passwords to be shared with friends and family, and 6% sent passwords to someone by text message or email.

Read more: * Three common misconceptions about two-factor authentication * Police contacted Google about the Grace Millane case suppression order and tried to remove the name from the search * Google following Facebook booking advertising revenue in New Zealand Tax breakthrough

Google’s engineering director, Paris Satabries, spoke with staff in California, USA, and said he wasn’t surprised by the results due to inadequate password security around the world.

When talking about the web with dozens of sites, you’ll find that many people use the same password for multiple accounts.

123rf

According to experts, many New Zealanders are happy with online security. (File photo)

This can create a weakness because if one of these sites is insecure and compromised, the bot may traverse the Internet looking for other sites that use the same email address and password. There is sex.

According to Tabriz, people often postponed password changes because compromised password changes were time consuming and required multiple steps on all sites.

Even if users don’t consider themselves a valuable target, Tabriz said there are still many ways to benefit from account hijacking.

This includes mass account hijacking, tracking hundreds of victims, password changes and user access ransoms, or access to bank accounts and blackmail of owners using information within the account. It will be.

The main reason Kiwis didn’t take steps to protect their accounts and passwords online was because they didn’t know where to start.

Paris Sata Breeze / Included

Parisa Tablies is known in the industry as a security princess after jokingly writing the title on her first business card.

One in five Kiwis believed that passwords could be secure. This was despite the widespread recognition of two-factor authentication as a best practice, Tabriz said.

Two-factor authentication is a process used by banks, email providers, and others. A text message or email will be sent to you when you log in. You will need to enter the code to access your account.

You can also use a third-party app such as Google Authenticator for this process. This app requires a separate code generated by the app that is only accessible to the user.

However, 18% of kiwis say they don’t know what two-factor authentication is.

Ross Young, a spokesman for Google New Zealand’s public policy, said he thinks of it: If your password locks your home, two-factor authentication is an alarm.

One in four (26%) uses a password manager, a tool designed to provide strong passwords.

According to Tabriz, for most people, having a strong password that is unique to every account can greatly improve security, so the rest of the advice is almost negligible.

As part of her role, Tabriz is responsible for Project Zero, a group of elite hackers who are constantly looking for vulnerabilities such as Google Chrome.

Top 5 Ways to Stay Safe Online:

Use password manager to create and store strong passwords for all accounts

Turn on two-factor authentication for all your functional accounts

Make sure your site connection is secure. This can be seen in the gray locked padlock that appears in most browser URLs.

If the link doesn’t start with https, usually always check the URL and whether the link is suspicious.

Do not open suspicious attachments. If you have any concerns, open it using Chrome or Google Drive. They automatically scan the files and warn you if there are any signs of a virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/300404099/head-of-googles-ethical-hackers-says-kiwis-should-shape-up-on-cybersecurity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos