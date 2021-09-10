Future food technology that brings industry tycoons on sustainable nutrition to the table





The upcoming Future Food-Tech Summit, which brings together more than 700 senior executives and stakeholders across the food industry, will showcase the latest in sustainable nutrition. Conference producer Oliver Katz, who will be held from September 30th to October 1st, said at the summit, through various panel discussions, fireside chats, networking workshops, etc., from food as a medicine to individual nutrition. , States to focus on the biggest innovation trends.

Future Food-Tech is scheduled to take place this month, bringing together more than 700 industry experts, from investors to executives of food giants and start-up C Suite. Organized by Rethink Events, the interactive virtual conference focuses on scaling solutions in personal health and nutrition security, and also features live face-to-face sessions in London.

Big trends: sustainability, medicinal foods, personal nutrition

Talking to Green Queen Media about the upcoming two-day event, conference producer Oliver Katz led a thought-provoking conversation with attending senior delegations and insights into some of the biggest trends in personal health and nutritional safety. States to share.

“Food as a medicine” will be a major trend in inheriting sustainable nutrition and health. (Image: Splash release)

Sustainable nutrition is probably the biggest trend right now, Katz shares. Foods that not only bring health benefits, but also have positive effects, not adverse effects on the environment.

Another big theme that Katz expects to dive into representatives is food as a medicine. The idea of ​​using food as a way to prevent or relieve illness is drawing the attention of the industry. Our understanding of inflammation, obesity, and the human microbiota has made it possible to create unprecedented solutions 10 years ago.

Personalized nutrition affects everything from sleep technology to exercise and is steadily gaining rank in multiple industries, but Katz says it will continue to penetrate the food world in a new technology-driven way. I am. He explains that the debate has moved from development to distribution as techniques for both monitoring key biomarkers and processing vast amounts of data have improved over the years.

Learn how to extend this solution to the masses and the key partnerships that companies need to bring their products to mainstream.

Companies and innovators featured at the summit. (Image: Future Food-Tech) World-famous speaker

Similar to the previous Future Food-Tech conference hosted by Rethink Events, the next Personal Health and Nutrition Security Summit scaling solution will feature impressive speakers, including executives and CEOs of major food companies and founders of other major startups. A list will appear. Protein space.

These names include Marc Coloma, co-founder and CEO of Europe’s fastest-growing plant-based meat brand Heura, and Sofia Elizondo, co-founder and COO of California biotechnology Brightseed. included. A plant-based compound currently used by Danone.

Image: Bright seed

For Katz, one of the many speakers he looks forward to learning is Lloydman, the global executive chef of catering giant Sodexo. What I hear from the chef is always the breath of fresh air. They have very passionate and practical advice on cooking, all of which really shines when speaking.

In terms of panels, Katz was at the opening session of a number of industries across the value chain, including Danone’s Chief Growth Officer Nigyar Makhmudova, ADM’s EMEA President Ismael Roig, and Abbott’s Nutrition EVP Daniel Salvadori. It was revealed that a big game will appear. They join James Collier, the man behind the viral vegan protein and meal replacement brand Fuel, who said Katz was a true destroyer in the field of sustainable nutrition.

Bringing all these big guys to the table wasn’t an easy task, the producers shared and shared the right topics and speakers to build the compelling story that these A-listers absolutely wanted. Be part of the recognition of the work of the entire Rethink team, which has spent a great deal of time investigating and identifying.

Image: Future Food-Tech Face-to-face Studio Session in London

What makes Future Food-Summit particularly special is hosting a live face-to-face session on the first day of the conference in London. One of them was a workshop on personalized nutrition and human performance, which Katz described as a scorching person.

Great speakers from major brands interviewed by McLaren’s Human Performance Director Mike Collier bring a great return, especially to physical conversations with live studio audiences. He shares with Green Queen Media.

Katz continued that this would be one of the first opportunities, if not the first time in two years. I was looking forward to the dynamics of face-to-face panel discussions, a unique energy often shared with audiences around the world who participate via live streams.

The face-to-face event will be held shortly after Eat Justs, following other Future Food-Techs conferences around the world, including the Middle East Agrifood Briefing, and plans to build Qatar’s first cultured meat factory in the MENA region. The World Agritech Innovation Summit, held the same week as the London event, focuses on low-carbon food solutions.

Renewing Startup Showcases The challenge of innovation is about bean-powered sustainable food solutions. (Image: Splash release)

Katz goes into detail and states that Personal Health and Nutrition Security’s Scaling Solutions will feature a whole new format for its flagship startup pitch competition. This year, Future Food-Tech is working with food giant Kraft Heinz to tackle innovation challenges focused on the power of beans.

Hosted an updated format for the startup showcase. Disappearing in 60 seconds, Katz speaks to the Green Queen. On the second day, the audience can vote for four start-ups and participate in a pitching session with the dragon.

As the lineup of challenge finalists will be announced shortly, Katz notes three companies selected in a unique way to use beans to create innovative, healthy and affordable convenient foods. He added that it was necessary.

Fry Family Food Co. Lead image provided by.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenqueen.com.hk/future-food-tech-london-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

