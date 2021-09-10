New Kensington Digital Foundry Hosts First Industry Leader Tech Showcase





New Kensington, PA The Digital Foundry of New Kensington held its first industry leader technology showcase on September 8 for leaders of regional manufacturing organizations.

It was great to be able to work with technology partners at the first event for local industry leaders to provide some sneak previews of the amazing digital technology they bring to the local manufacturing industry through New Kensington’s Digital Foundry. , Said executive Sherimak Cleary, director of Digital Foundry.

At the afternoon invitation-only event at the Need Cafe Conference Center in New Kensington, five digital foundry technology partners delivered a number of keynotes focused on the use of connectivity systems within the industry. Announcement partners included Siemens, Advanced Controls and Distribution (ACD), Premier Automation, Ectobox, and Canary Labs.

The theme of the event was about connectivity systems for smart manufacturing and the business value of these technologies, McCleary continues. Partner selection and involvement was strategic and presented in presentations and demonstrations presented at the event, summarizing all the technologies needed to move towards integrated, connected and smart operations. From Siemens simulation and digital twin development. Hardware and devices provided by Banner Engineering and ACD for sensing and data collection. Premier Automation integrated automation. IoT [Internet of Things] Ectobox data analysis solution. From the final storage management and visualization of data from Canary Labs, everything has visualized the connectivity of smart digital systems.

After the presentation, participants were able to attend eight interactive technology demonstrations offered by ACD, Banner Engineering, Canary Labs, Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Institute (CESMII), Ectobox, Siemens, and Digital Foundry. Topics extended to machine simulation, machine-to-machine communication, collaborative robotics, CESMII’s SMART Manufacturing Innovation Platform, digital twin examples, data-driven decision making, and workforce development opportunities.

During the event, Digital Foundry also announced that it will join ACD, Banner Engineering, Ectobox, Premier Automation and Siemens announced last month, and will add Canary Labs as its latest technology partner.

Jeff Knepper, Executive Director of Business Development at Canary Labs, states that digital transformation is a journey, and as with any successful journey, having the right guides and the right gear is essential. New Kensington’s Digital Foundry is its guide, and the integrated solution they are building is its gear. Canary is pleased to offer a software solution at the foundry that will make it easier for future members of the digital foundry to collect, store and learn sensor data.

The showcase is a number of upcoming events hosted by Digital Foundry, a collaborative effort between Westmoreland’s Economic Growth Connection and Penn State New Kensington, with support and advice from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC). It is the first one of. Priority projects identified in the Westmoreland County Comprehensive Plan to Rethink Westmoreland. The facility is currently being built along a five-block, five-block innovation corridor between the campus’s innovation hub, The Corner, and Westmoreland County Community College (New Kensington). Opened in the spring of 2022, it serves a wide range of stakeholders, including local manufacturers and industries, kindergarten to high school districts, college students, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and workers in need of retraining and new work skills. Will be provided. The goal of the regional lab, which is part of the New Kensington Campus-led NextovationTM initiative, is to bring data and smart technology to new products, manufacturing, operations, and overall business management in a variety of areas.

About New Kensington’s Digital Foundry

Currently being built along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, New Kensington’s Digital Foundry aims to build a future-proof awareness and skill set for the manufacturing K-16, an innovation of 15,044 square feet. And it will be a manufacturing lab space. Education sector, current and future workforce and community members in southwestern Pennsylvania. The lab received $ 5.5 million in funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation and is matching $ 1 million from Penn State University through its current campaign, Penn State University’s Economic Development Matching Program, an initiative for 21st century excellence. I received a gift. The foundry’s mission, a collaboration between New Kensington, Pennsylvania and the Westmoreland Economic Growth Connection, is to drive the growth, learning and problem-solving of ideas through the application of digital technology. Get the latest information on Digital Foundry at DigitalFoundryNK.com.

