Apple Music uses Shazam to solve streaming industry problems with DJ mixes – TechCrunch





Apple Music today announced that it has created a process to properly identify and indemnify all individual creators involved in creating DJ mixes. Apple Music uses the technology of Shazam, a voice recognition app that Apple acquired for $ 400 million in 2018, to collaborate with major independent labels to stream loyalty among DJs, labels and artists in the mix. We are devising a fair way to divide. It aims to maintain the long-term monetary value of all creators involved in the DJ mix and to ensure that musicians are paid even if other artists repeatedly produce their work.And as one of Apple’s first major integrations of Shazam technology, the company

Historically, it has been difficult for DJs to stream their mixes online, as livestreaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch can flag the use of songs by other artists as piracy. Artists are entitled to royalties when DJs play songs during a live set, but dance music is even more so because small samples of different songs can be edited and mixed to make them unrecognizable. It gets complicated.

Apple Music already hosts thousands of mixes, including the 2020 and 2021 Tomorrowland Digital Festival sets, but even if Billboard points out that in June, the technology that makes this possible. Is the only official announcement. As part of this announcement, Studio K7! The DJ Kicks archive of mixes will begin to roll out on the service, giving fans access to mixes that haven’t been on the market for over 15 years.

“Apple Music is the first platform to offer a fair-paying, continuous mix to the artists whose tracks are included in the mix and the artists who create those mixes. In the right direction, everyone is treated fairly. It’s a step, “DJ Charlotte de Witte said in a statement on behalf of Apple. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to re-deliver the online mix.”

For dance music enthusiasts, the ability to stream DJ mixes is groundbreaking and helps Apple Music compete with Spotify. It leads the paid subscribers industry beyond holding Apple’s podcasting. Even if Apple Music introduces the acquisition of lossless audio, spatial audio, and classical music, the addition of DJ mixes adds yet another unique musical feature, but the company hasn’t surpassed Spotify yet.

Still, Apple Music’s dive into the conundrum of DJ loyalty does not necessarily address the broader crisis that is occurring among live musicians and DJs who have survived the pandemic.

Platforms like Mixcloud allow DJs to stream and monetize their sets using pre-licensed music, but Apple Music’s DJ mix does not include user-generated content. MIDiA Research has partnered with Audible Magic to create user-generated content (UGC) (online content that uses music, whether it’s lip-sync TikTok or Soundcloud DJ mix) worth over $ 6 billion over the next two years. I discovered that it could become a gold mine in a music industry. Year. But Apple hasn’t invested in UGC yet. This is because individuals can’t yet upload their mix to stream it to the platform, as in Soundcloud. According to a June Billboard report, Apple Music will only host the mix after the streamer has identified 70% of the combined tracks.

Apple Music didn’t answer the question of how loyalty is split exactly, but it’s just a small step towards rethinking how musicians make a living in a digital environment.

While these innovations help reward artists, streaming loyalty is only a small part of how musicians make money. Apple pays musicians 1 cent per stream, but competitors like Spotify pay only a few cents. As a result, the Musicians and the Union of Workers (UMAW) launched a campaign called Justice on Spotify in March. This campaign requires payment of 1 cent per stream, the same as Apple. But the live event remains musician’s bread and butter, especially given the platform’s small streaming payments. Of course, the pandemic does not encourage the tour. To insult the injury, in 2016 the Electronic Music Association estimated that dance music producers missed $ 120 million in royalties from works that were used without belonging to live performances.

