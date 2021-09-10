Low-cost carbon sensor can detect bacteria in wounds-Med-Tech Innovation





Low-cost screen-printed carbon sensors are used to quickly detect bacteria commonly found in wounds and may pave the way for real-time medical devices.

A study conducted by Strathclydeand NHS Ayrshire & Arran University used a highly sensitive portable electrochemical sensor. It detected infections in clinical samples within 30 minutes, much faster than laboratory tests in current hospitals.

Detection of infections in clinical practice can be costly, and gold standard laboratory methods for detecting wound infections and identifying bacteria typically take at least 48 hours.

In collaboration with NHS Ayrshire & Arran clinicians, we collected bandages and swabs from patients with diabetes-related foot ulcers at University Hospital Ayr. These samples were then measured at the University of Strathclyde using a new sensor. This revealed that the presence of bacterial infections could be detected quickly.

In the preliminary work that led to this clinical study, sensors were used to detect one of the most common bacterial types found in wounds, Proteus mirabilis. This organism, commonly found in the human gastrointestinal tract, forms part of the body’s normal microbial flora, but can cause illness in people with impaired immune systems and wounds.

A peer-reviewed study, which won the Best Paper Award at the annual World Congress on Electrical Engineering and Computer Systems Science in July, described real-time electrochemical detection of pathogens and laboratory tests one hour after sample inoculation. Detected proliferation in.

The electrochemical technology adopted measures the electrical impedance of the sample over a wide range of electrical signal frequencies and creates a spectrum-formed by measuring how current flows through the bacterial layer at each frequency. Information about the microbiological content of the sample by investigating the time course of the spectrum. This and a unique mathematical approach to studying spectra have patented this method.

Health-related infections (HAIs) are a significant threat to the well-being of patients, resulting in increased treatment time, costs, and illness. Wound infections are a common form of HAI.

A study published by the Scottish Government in June, involving Strathclyde, suggested that 1% of patients developed nosocomial infections (HAIs) and that NHS Scotland costs more than 46 million people annually. rice field.

Researchers believe that this technology could be incorporated into a cost-effective, real-time wound monitoring device that can detect infections quickly. This can significantly reduce the time it takes to detect and identify wound infections in the clinical setting.

Aiden Hannah, a biomedical engineering researcher at the university who conducted this research, said: Uses label-free screen-printed carbon electrodes.

“The ability of low-cost sensors to quickly detect the presence of infection in clinical wound samples highlights the potential for adoption in point-of-care infection monitoring devices. Real-time monitoring of infection status enables early adoption. Intervention is possible and prognosis is improved. “

Professor Andrew Collier, a consultant diabetes specialist at NHS Ayrshire & Arran and a participant in a study with senior podiatrist Danielle Main, said:

“Infections are common and can lead to amputation of the lower extremities if not treated early and aggressively. Early detection and proper treatment of the infection significantly reduces the risk of amputation, 3 in 4 people. You can prevent amputation of people.

“Early detection of infections demonstrated in this study has significant implications for both individuals with diabetic foot ulcers and NHS resources.”

This research is a collaboration with Ohmedics Ltd, a spin-out company at the University of Strathclyde, which commercializes a bacterial sensor under license. This study is based on a previous study funded by the EPSRC Center for PhD training in medical devices and medical technology and funded by Innovate UK. EPSRC and Innovate UK are part of UK Research and Innovation.

