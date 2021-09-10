Google Meet adds a quick settings panel that provides access to effects before and during a video call: How to use





Google Meet provides a new settings panel that gives you quick access to effects such as background blur, background images, and styles. This quick access panel is available before and during a video call. Users can test the effectiveness before making a call in the Google Meet Green Room. This allows users to experiment and experiment with different effects. Google says Google Meat’s new quick settings panel is being rolled out in stages.

The tech giant announced the arrival of a new settings panel through a blog post. To access this panel, tap the three dotted options button and[視覚効果の適用]Select to open the sidebar menu. If you want to try out the effects before making a Google Meet call, from the Green Room interface[エフェクト]Select a tab to preview all effects or apply a blur to the background before joining the call.

This new panel is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is disabled by default in the Education and Enterprise for Education domains and must be manually enabled by the administrator for all users. As mentioned earlier, rollouts are gradual and can take up to a month before they are available to all users.

Google Meet recently also introduced the ability to add up to 25 co-organizers per meeting. All co-hosts will have access to and access to the controls available on the host. Search giants also by adding the ability to search for conference participants[人]The panel has been updated. This allows the host to quickly move to the user, mute the microphone, remove it from the meeting, and grant co-host privileges. Co-hosts can be identified by the security shield icon.

