



Wi-Fi enabled appliances for garages, showers, irrigation, keyless entry, in-wall Alexa devices, and high-efficiency spray foam insulation make this home energy efficient and state-of-the-art.

Curated with some of the best and most innovative products on the market, this 6,648-square-foot home is located on more than 1.5 acres of land and is built to be maintenance-free, comfortable, and as luxurious as possible. I did.

This home exudes artistic details and modern elegance throughout creating an ideal home for relaxation and enjoyment. Not surprisingly, it’s just a stone’s throw from Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, where golf cart trails will eventually connect. It has enough monopoly power for entertainers and studio executives, high tech enough for film producers and industry celebrities, and the perfect price for anyone who wants to get closer to business.

The 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom home is located in a private dead end and calls for privacy. With impeccable landscapes and lawns, the hidden parcels have ample space for the pool and are pre-wired for future installations. Completed in 2020, the hotel boasts luxurious finishes and design details, as well as panoramic views from 12 foldable exterior doors leading to 50 secluded decks.

With a stunning Moen U Wi-Fi smart spa shower and lounge area, and a 430 sq ft closet worth the plunge, the spacious owner suite is two of the hotel’s main highlights. The chef’s kitchen is adorned with CAF professional appliances such as a cafe built-in Wi-Fi refrigerator, French door convection oven, Moen appliances, and plantation shutters. The fully completed terrace level features a second kitchen and dining area, a theater room, an entertainment area with backyard views and an outdoor fire pit.

Carriers A / C with fresh air intakes, tankless water heaters, garages, showers, Wi-Fi enabled appliances for irrigation, keyless entry, in-wall Alexa devices, and highly efficient spray foam insulation. Make this home more energy efficient and up to date. -art. The property also has two double garages and a boat garage.

The swimming / tennis district is set in an idyllic setting surrounded by 82 acres of reserves, with over 3 miles of walking trails, minutes from local shopping and dining, and very convenient for the I-85.

Listed through Stacy Adams and Harry Norman, REALTORS, the house is located at 290 Annelies Park Drive in Fayetteville, 30214, Georgia.

