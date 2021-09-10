Ray-Ban Story: These are Facebook’s first mass market smart glasses





Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses from Facebook and Essilor Luxottica.

A mobile app for editing and sharing photos and videos taken with glasses.

As previously rumored, Facebook has partnered with EssilorLuxottica to create Ray-Ban Story, one of the first viable attempts at mass market smart glasses. They are similar in some respects to the early iterations of Snapchat Spectacles, but with a more stylish aesthetic that looks like other Ray-Ban glasses.

The glasses have two front cameras, each with 5 megapixels. Users can take pictures using either touch gestures or “Hey Facebook” voice commands. Therefore, people in the room can know that a photo or video is being taken and the white LED on the front of the frame will light up. The length of the video can be as long as 30 seconds.

Photos and videos taken with glasses are sent to a new smartphone app called Facebook View. This app provides basic editing and sharing features. In addition to capturing photos and videos, you can use glasses to answer calls, listen to music and podcasts, and have built-in speakers and microphones.

Ray-Ban Stories has a Snapdragon processor, but the lens doesn’t have a display. Therefore, these are not augmented reality (AR) glasses.

According to Facebook, glasses that are about 5 grams heavier than other popular Ray-Ban glasses come in 5 colors and 3 different frame styles, with multiple lens options such as prescription, clear, transition, polarized light, and sun. According to Facebook and Ray-Ban, walking around and taking pictures can reduce the battery life of your glasses to about a day, but listening to streaming audio can reduce it to just three hours. The glasses come with an AirPods-style charging case that can be extended for up to 3 days without a power outlet.

Advertising these talented AR glasses

Given Mark Zuckerberg’s past statements about the importance of AR to Facebook’s future, the Internet is flooded with speculation about what this means for social network AR strategies.

Our view: Not much. These are not true AR glasses by definition, and practical AR wearables in this natural-looking form factor will still take years to become technically feasible. There’s nothing in this announcement about APIs that will help developers work with Facebook to lay the groundwork for future AR experiences.

In contrast, Snap (non-mass market AR glasses can be used by content creators to actually develop new types of mixed reality content) or Apple (such as ARKit and RealityKit for iPhone and iPad). The ever-expanding API will eventually be translatable) to wearable devices).

No, the story isn’t really an AR story. This is just a story of smart glasses. But that doesn’t mean that smart glasses won’t “become” in the near future. The huge success of AirPods, Fitbit wrist devices, and other products suggests that wearables may just be in their infancy.

Facebook and Ray-Ban smart glasses are available today at most retail and e-commerce stores that already sell Ray-Ban glasses, starting at $ 299. The story is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Update: I used to say that glasses weigh 5 grams, but according to a real Facebook statement, glasses weigh 5 grams more than regular Ray-Ban glasses. Fixed the above error.

List image by Facebook

