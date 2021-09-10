Asda Rewards Loyalty App Pilots In Progress at Some Stores — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Asda is testing a new loyalty app called Asda Rewards for staff at 16 stores in West Midlands and West Yorkshire.

As first reported by Retail Week, the focus is on providing pounds to customers rather than point rewards.

Staff can download the app and create a cash reward in the pot each time they purchase a star product or complete an in-app mission.

Innovation store

The exam is part of a testing and learning strategy by the grocery giant and is also being conducted at Asda Stevenage’s Innovation Store.

Following the new technology launched last month, customers are now able to create personalized gift cards.

This option is only available in this store and is one of many test and learning trials currently being conducted there.

Shoppers can use the kiosk to take selfies, upload photos, choose background designs, write personalized messages, and then activate.

Cards are available at face value between 5 and 500 and the entire process takes less than 2 minutes to complete.

There are 12 designs for customers to choose from so that they can personalize their cards for birthdays and special occasions. When your balance is exhausted, you can replenish them and reuse them in the store.

Asda states that it was the first of the four largest supermarkets in the UK to try this technology and Stevenage’s customers are encouraged to provide feedback.

Anastasia Pitsillos, Project Manager at Asdas Stevenage Tech Store, commented: Stevenage customers are really embracing the new technology and have been able to test and learn new ideas from a series of trials over the last 18 months.

We are really excited to offer Stevenage another new offer and hope that the option to personalize Asda Gift Cards will help make the opportunity a bit more special.

We continue to look for new and exciting ways to enhance your shopping experience, such as using technology to make your trip faster and more convenient, or offering the option to create compassionate gifts through personalization. increase.

