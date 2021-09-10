Chip shortage delays reliance, Google launching Indian smartphones





Bangalore (Reuters) India’s conglomerate Reliance Industries has postponed the launch of a low-cost smartphone jointly developed with Google to November due to a shortage of semiconductors across the industry.

A super-affordable smartphone jointly developed by Reliances Telecom Arm and Google will be available starting September 10.

The shift to pandemic-led telecommuting of COVID-19 has increased the demand for critical components used in the manufacture of laptops and phones, and companies around the world are tackling a major semiconductor shortage. As a fallout, some automakers have also stopped production.

The two companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited number of users, making further improvements and actively working to make it more widely available in time for the Diwali season, Jio said in exchange filing https. It is stated at //www.bseindia.com. /xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e186d89b-7499-4163-bf5e-bdfcfcc8bdae.pdf Late Thursday.

India’s annual holiday season usually lasts 30 days, starting in October and ending with the Diwali Festival set on November 4th this year. Indians usually make expensive purchases from jewelery to gadgets and cars during this time.

The additional time will also help alleviate the current global semiconductor shortage across the industry, Jio added.

When the phone was announced in June, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said he didn’t specify a price, but said it would be the most affordable smartphone in India and around the world.

Jio disrupted the Indian telecommunications market when it launched a discounted data plan and free voice service in 2016, driving some competitors out of the market. Currently, it is India’s largest mobile operator with more than 425 million customers.

Ambani also said in June that Jio, which counts Facebook, Qualcomm and Intel as backers, is confident that it will be the first to launch a 5G service in India.

