Measurement player and quality inspection company reach strategic agreement-Med-Tech Innovation





Measurement Solutions Limited (MSL), a UK instrumentation and design software provider, has announced a new strategic partnership with Virtek aimed at increasing product diversity to UK manufacturing customers.

Following the management buyout in 2019, the company has clarified its desire to evolve under new ownership. To this end, the MSL brand continues to provide customers with solutions in the areas of 3D inspection software and portable measurement solutions such as 3D scanning and full automation. quality management. MSL expands into the digital measurement and information sectors, primarily focusing on the current trends in manufacturing automation and data exchange, known primarily as Industry 4.0.

As part of the company’s expansion plans, MSL will increase adoption of the Virtek Iris 3D system. Laser projection systems are not a new technology, but Iris 3D sets itself apart with the accuracy of laser projected images generated from product CAD data and enhanced by an integrated vision system. MSL has promoted the benefits of ultra-fast data capture using reflective photogrammetric targets and the use of multiple device positioning (leap frog) in a manufacturing floor environment. Iris3D uses the same principle to increase the projection envelope, allowing for much larger components. Applications from a single hardware investment.

Andrew Tagg, Managing Director of MSL, said: Further develop existing customer relationships and increase implementation throughout the design, manufacturing and inspection processes. We are excited about what the new partnership will bring, as we are now able to support compound layups, manufacturing, manufacturing manufacturing and construction processes. Guided assembly. Innovative vision technology with laser projection in one system projects laser templates dramatically faster.

We believe that this will enable us to be a trusted partner who can understand your business needs and support your entire end-to-end manufacturing process, as well as true diversity and customer engagement.

Axel Rieckmann, Virtek EMEA Sales Director, said: We are pleased to explore this partnership with MSL and the value that MSL provides to the industry and our customers. MSL offers a turnkey solution that combines measurement and laser projection technology to create a whole new range of customer benefits. Together, we can not only offer innovative solutions to manufacturing process challenges, but also provide manufacturers with a unique customer experience that can show dramatic time savings and significant cost savings. I can do it.

