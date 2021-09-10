Connect or disconnect Google My Business





If you want to connect your Mailchimp account to your Google Business Profile, use the Google My Business app. This allows you to add information to email campaigns created from your Google Business Profile. For example, you can add business hours, store maps, and store photos directly from your Google Business Profile to your email campaign without having to upload anything to your Mailchimp account.

In this article, you’ll learn how to connect and disconnect Google My Business and how it works with Mailchimp.

Before you start you will need a Google Business Profile for your business. You must be using the new email builder to use this app. For more information on the new builder, see Design email with the new builder. If you use the app to add information to your email, it’s the same if you update your Google Business profile.How to use

When you start the connection process, you’ll be asked to sign in to your Google Business account and authorize Mailchimps to access your account.

Once your account is connected, you can select the Google Business Profile information you want to add to your email. You can customize the information you share for each email campaign you create.

Connect to Google My Business

The Google My Business app can connect to your Mailchimp account via the app details page and the new Mailbuilder app content block.

From the details page of the app

To connect to Google My Business, follow these steps:

Go to the details page of the Google My Business app.[接続]Click. If you’ve never approved your account with Mailchimp,[認証]A pop-up modal is displayed.[認証の完了]Click to continue. If you have multiple Google accounts, select the account you want to connect to your Mailchimp account. Check the approval details and[許可]Click.

that’s it! Your Google Business Profile is connected to your Mailchimp account. When you add a content block for the Google My Business app to an email you compose with the new builder, select the information you want to share from your Google Business profile.

From the new email builder

To connect to your Google Business Profile from your new email builder, follow these steps:

Hover over your email and click the plus (+) icon to move Google My Business content. From the content block menu[アプリ]Choose. In the sidebar of the app[Googleマイビジネス]Next to[接続]Click. If you’ve never approved your account with Mailchimp,[認証]A pop-up modal is displayed.[認証の完了]Click to continue. If you have multiple Google accounts, select the Google account that connects to your Mailchimp account. Check the approval details and[許可]Click. Once your account is connected, select the information from your Google Business profile that you want to add to your email.

that’s it! The selected information is displayed in the email design.

Note

If you change your Google Business Profile information, you’ll need to go back to your app’s campaign and update your email.

Next step

After connecting your Google Business account, see the next article on how to work with your new email builder and campaign reports.

Disconnect Google My Business

If you disconnect Google My Business from your Mailchimp account, any information you may have added to your campaign using the app will remain until you remove the content block.

To disconnect Google My Business, follow these steps:

Go to the details page of the Google My Business app.[切断]Click.

