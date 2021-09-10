Google affiliates require teens to create their own account for the COVID-19 test





Jody Realick, a resident of Tall Mudge, was trying to get her son to undergo a COVID-19 test when she encountered a digital turmoil.

Project Baseline, the company that sets up tests for Rite Aid, has asked his 14-year-old son to schedule tests on his account instead of his own.

Realic had a problem with it.

She was worried that her son would set up and access an independent account.

In addition to retaining his personal medical information, Project Baseline will allow him to communicate with him without his knowledge. Account features include a text messaging program that you can use to recruit participants in drug trials.

I didn’t feel the whole process was right for Rearick.

“Do you think this is a problem as a teenage parent?”

She became even more worried when she learned that Project Baseline was Google’s huge personal information sister company. Many of Google’s businesses involved editing and providing personal information, and a Google account was required to establish a project baseline account.

She stopped the registration process and posted a screenshot on Facebook.

“Is it just me, or do you think this is a problem as a teenage parent?” She asked.

Several parents who commented on the post said she wasn’t the only one.

“What is this for?” I wrote alone. “On my corpse.”

The morning she tried to schedule a test, Realic was informed that her son had been in contact with a COVID-19-positive student. Her son Brian is playing at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s freshman and junior national team.

“I was trying to set up a test before he got home,” Realic said. “I wanted to make sure he wasn’t positive.”

After stopping the test sign-up process, Rearick called Rite Aid, who is affiliated with Project Baseline. She was able to talk to an employee who explained that she could not change the registration process.

She said the employee was sympathetic to her concerns, but told her that the scheduling company was separated from the drugstore chain.

After a realic conversation with a Rite Aid employee, a project baseline employee called her about the sign-up process. Tall Mudge’s mom was told that the project baseline is treating the COVID-19 test in the same way as teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

Realic didn’t buy it. They couldn’t be compared in her mind.

“I’m sorry,” Realic told the employee. They are nothing similar. “

“Who gets the information about my child?”

Realic has expressed concern about the need for children aged 13 to 17 to set up an account. Why couldn’t she schedule her son on her account so that she could have a child under the age of 13? Why did Project Baseline need to send an email to my underage son?

“Who has the information for my child?” Realic asked. “Who has access to my child’s information?”

Verily — the parent company of Project Baseline — and Google didn’t immediately respond to phone, text, and email comment requests from Beacon Journal.

The information provided by Project Baseline on its website indicates that the information obtained is shared in a limited way.

“The services offered by the Baseline COVID-19 program essentially require limited and responsible information sharing with other groups,” the company said. “Specifically, this information is used by the public health department for operational and planning purposes. In addition, we use this information with companies or laboratories running tests onsite. Must be shared. “

The company’s privacy policy provides detailed information that suggests collecting information about children over the age of 12.

“To sign a baseline profile agreement, you must provide your name and Google Account information,” the privacy statement states. “The company does not collect information about children under the age of 13, but allows children over the age of 13 to access their accounts and establish text messaging programs …

“We may share your PII [personally identifiable information] Work with your business partner or service provider to carry out the various activities considered in the survey. “

In May 2019, Verily, the parent company of Project Baseline and a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, entered into a strategic alliance with all major players in the healthcare industry: Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Otsuka and Sanofi. Announced.

In particular, the goal was to increase participation in research using the Project Baseline’s ability to “collect more comprehensive, high-quality data, including outside the four walls of the clinic.”

Realic said he was able to get his son’s COVID-19 test through another provider without providing his son’s personal information.

“All that means I don’t want my kids to be contacted by any company or any subject without my permission or knowledge,” Realic said Thursday.

Breast cancer survivor Realic said he was wary of being infected with COVID-19 in March 2020 and protecting himself, his family and his real estate business from the coronavirus.

“My number one job is to protect my children above all else,” she said. “nothing else matters.”

She said she hopes that by paying attention to this issue, she will be able to pay attention to other parents. The project baseline process may be fine. However, those who do so should not feel forced to open an account with their child.

“What about another parent who doesn’t have much time and resources?” Realic said. “They just [have to] Do it. “

Please leave a message to Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth @ gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @newsalanbeaconj.

