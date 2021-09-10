The open beta of NewWorlds has already hit 141,000 peak players on Steam





The open beta of the next MMORPG New World for Amazon games started yesterday, and the wave of players is already rushing. Statistics sites SteamDB and SteamCharts both record that New World has already seen over 140,000 simultaneous players heading to a mysterious land. Aeternum, and it’s not the weekend yet.

The Beta version of New World was released yesterday and will run until September 12th. So I’m just interested in the next PC game early on, ahead of the weekend. On weekends, more players are keen to dive into the water. .. However, according to the numbers on these sites, so far the peak number of players on the Valve platform is around 141.5k.

This is pretty spectacular and the New World Open Beta will be the fifth most played slot on Steam today, after regular CS: GO, Dota 2, PUBG and Apex Legends. (Go by peak player count) is ahead of Destiny 2, Grand Theft Auto V / Online, and other favorites like rookie Naraka: Bladepoint.

So far, that number has been below the peak. The New World closed beta set up about 200,000 simultaneous players a few months ago, but the latest playtests are open to everyone and when the weekend comes, you can see previous records. It will be like. I knocked out the park.

The release date for New World is set to September 28th. If you’re keen on brushing up your open beta or before a big day, check out our New World Beginner’s Guide and Best New World Factions, Best New World Weapons. New World Leveling Guide with those links for some useful pointers.

