Fintech startup dominates global VC trading





Hey, this is Vlad in Tokyo. It looks like the world of digital money is finally here (it doesn’t mean Bitcoin), but at first …

Today’s Top Technology News:

Financing frenzy

Whether or not we agree with El Salvador that Bitcoin is the future, it now belongs to the very fiat currency.

All of the most sought after startups among retail investors have somehow focused on digitizing their existing financial structure. Venture capital is a favorite this year in the field of financial technology, such as personal payments, insurance and loan applications processed through apps, and online SMEs. This is especially apparent in regions of my world where FinTech startups in South and Southeast Asia are raising daily funding for mushroom hunting assessments.

Bangladesh’s ShopUp raised $ 75 million this week in a round led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, making Bangladesh the most funded startup in the country, according to one of its investors, Prosus. ShopUp is growing at an alarming rate, helping small stores nearby with funding, logistics and financing. Pakistan also raised the largest amount of money this summer, while India, a country in the meantime, mass-produces unicorns on a daily basis.

We’ve passed the turning point where smartphones are finally widespread in the market and everyone is proclaiming to be online next. Currently, app-based services such as ShopUp and Paytm in India are flourishing.

Facebook Inc. and Bain & Co. Technology dominated venture capital and private equity financing in the region, increasing 88% of transactions in the first quarter of this year from 75% of the previous year, according to a study by. We bring more than half of our money into the tech space and span services such as buying later, paying later, peer-to-peer lending, digital wallets and, of course, some cryptocurrencies.

The potential investment opportunities are clear. While the number of potential users is skyrocketing, the digital services market in each region is still developing. By the end of the year, Southeast Asia will have 350 million digital consumers. India has 500 million online and is working on the next 500 million.

What impresses me is the elimination of other forms of innovation. Few of the wealthiest startups are working on new types of consumer hardware. The tight chip supply is a big deal so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, but funding isn’t in a hurry for semiconductor companies. Only drone startups that improve strange agriculture with medical technology and artificial intelligence qualifications seem to be upgrading.

Still, one promising trend is that private funding is helping local businesses foster a digital ecosystem in countries that previously haven’t enjoyed much VC interest. In developing countries, there are many more options available besides Google Pay and WeChat Pay. — Vlad Savov

If you read one thing

Anker has built a $ 1.5 billion annual business selling well-reviewed smartphone accessories, primarily through Amazon. Startups now have the ambition that Sony will be in its heyday.

Other things you need to know

The person running the Apple Watch software is currently responsible for manufacturing self-driving cars. Kevin Lynch was given the key after Ford hired former Apple car chief Dougfield.

Amazon makes TVs and Facebook makes sunglasses. Amazon has Alexa on the TV and Facebook has a camera on Ray-Ban’s pair.

US regulators will notify cryptocurrency companies. The SEC has threatened to sue Coinbase, a clear sign of a regulatory attack.

The company founded by Jeff Bezos swiped Elon Musk. “The actions of SpaceX and other musk-led companies have made their views clear. The rules are for others,” Amazon wrote to US communications regulators.

Houseparty, an app that was popularized by word of mouth in the early days of the pandemic, has been closed. The owner, Epic Games, reassigns employees to other projects.

