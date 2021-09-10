Jim Lanzone breaks up with Tinder, swipes right to take up CEO position at Yahoo, and Renate Nyborg takes on Tinder’s CEO role – TechCrunch





Apollo Global has appointed a new CEO of the group 10 days after completing the acquisition of Yahoo (formerly Verizon Media) from Verizon for $ 5 billion. Jim Lanzone, CEO of the dating app Tinder, will now lead the company (as a disclaimer, TechCrunch also owns it). Renate Nyborg, who ran Tinder’s business at EMEA, is the CEO of Tinder.

Guru Gorapan, who headed the division under Verizon for three years, has resigned to serve as Apollo’s “advisor.”

A major change of guards was rumored over the weeks leading up to the end of the Apollo sale, but this isn’t a big surprise, as our sources said it wasn’t inaccurate.

Lanzone’s tenure at The Tinder was only 14 months and was short-lived, but was it probably in line with an app optimized for speed and meeting casual people? Prior to that, media, especially digital media, began setting up digital media startups, such as this online video guide (acquired by its company Clicker), which was launched on TechCrunch Disrupt many years ago. I’ve spent years running CBS Interactive on. It was through CBS that he eventually started running CBS Interactive). Prior to that, he worked for IAC, the first company to incubate and launch Tinder.

Jim is excited to welcome him with a great track record of leading and growing innovative businesses in our industry. Reed Rayman, Yahoo’s Chairman and Apollo Partner, uses his experience and proven management skills to bring Yahoo through a revolutionary new phase where Jim can leverage Yahoo’s best platforms and performance to reach new heights. I am confident that I am the right leader to manage. statement. We would also like to thank Guru for its significant contribution to the Guru company, which has achieved double-digit growth for the third consecutive quarter and passed the baton. We look forward to working with him in his new position as Apollo’s advisor.

Nyborg is young but has a very long track record in the technical field. Also, as a disclaimer, she is my friend. This includes working at Headspace, working with Apple subscriptions and various developer-related roles, and building your own startup.

Her connection with The Tinder is professional and personal.

“I swiped my husband to the right, and that changed my life,” she said in a statement. “Being the CEO of this company is a really humble and special opportunity to make it happen for the next generation of singles around the world. The Tinder team is the most innovative I’ve ever worked with. Taking over an exciting group with. We are building the most fun, comprehensive and safest place for singles to connect. And you can make this evolution with our app. You can see. We are building technology and raising the bar in the industry accordingly. “

Two major changes leave many question marks for both companies. For Yahoo, many people decide how and when Apollo plans to keep the organization running as a cohesive whole, or whether to sell it as a part, like the trend of private equity houses. You will be wondering. Lanzone’s appointment means that with the face of media and content in the foreground, there may be a bigger perspective on building a business as it is into a more profitable business. Or at least tighten it to make it more attractive to other digital media conglomerates.

For Tinder, appointing a woman to the top job makes the app a more human face after years of controversy behind the app and one of its co-founders, Whitney Wolfe-Herd. It’s a big move for. A female-friendly dating app — take Tinder head-on.

