Apple, Google, Spotify, etc.





Insiders analyzed salary data from the most popular companies to find out how much marketers, advertising, and public relations professionals are making. Calculated numbers for Apple, Google, Microsoft, WPP, Spotify, etc. US companies report data on visa applications for foreign workers. Something is loaded.

Even if many industries dismiss personnel in a pandemic, companies from Apple to WPP are hiring top advertising and marketing talent to fine-tune their image and extend the reach of their products to consumers. increase.

According to BLS data, the number of employees in advertising and related services in August was 447,300, an increase of 3.2% over the previous year.

Companies also hire many people from overseas. When hiring people under the H1-B visa program, they need to disclose information such as salary and salary range, giving insights into what companies are willing to pay professionals.

By analyzing 2020 and 2021 government data that companies need to submit to visa-bearing employees, insiders compile a report on the amount paid by some of the most popular companies in marketing and advertising roles. I did.

Snap Marketing and Sales Staff Payments Can Reach $ 110,000 Annually

The company behind Snapchat, Snap, has been weeping growth in recent months. We have staff because we are trying to compete with our competitors in areas such as augmented reality, short video, and original programming.

It is offered to staff in marketing and sales roles, including a base salary for account executives from $ 78,000 to $ 110,000 per year.

Below are the other positions and the amount you will pay for the entire Snap.

Spotify pays marketers a base salary of $ 95,000 to $ 190,000

Spotify has become home to heavy hitter podcasts such as Obama and Joe Rogan, and is steadily being adopted as podcast ambitions grow.

Spotify provided US work visa staff with an annual base salary of $ 94,000 to $ 190,000 in a marketing role. Job titles included Associate Director, Corporate Development, and $ 185,000. And Global Agency Lead, $ 157,000.

Marketing role on Netflix can reach $ 330,000

Despite the pandemic and intensifying competition, Netflix’s resilience has helped make Netflix one of the most desirable places to work in technology.

Streamers are employed around the world in a variety of positions, from marketers in Seoul to animated roles in Los Angeles. Unlike other tech companies, they don’t pay performance bonuses, but instead pay high salaries.

Netflix provided US work visa staff with an annual base salary ranging from $ 193,000 to $ 330,000 in a marketing role. They included $ 193,066 for brand partnership managers and $ 210,000 for marketing operations managers.

Creative directors are one of the most paid roles in advertising holding companies like WPP.

The advertising industry experienced a significant contraction in 2020, with revenues from major holding companies declining by double digits.

But as client spending returns, the largest agencies are looking for top-positioned executives such as new business managers, managing directors, healthcare and e-commerce specialists.

For example, WPP paid healthcare executives $ 178,000, top creative leaders up to $ 880,000, and Dentsu’s Merkle agency paid $ 90,000 to $ 135,000 to paid search managers.

PR specialists are some of the top payers in the industry

The public relations industry has recovered from the pandemic and has resumed hiring. Companies are increasingly hiring in hot areas such as data, crisis management and healthcare consulting.

Edelman, the largest public relations company in terms of revenue, paid Associate Data Scientists $ 98,363 and Technology Media Specialist VPs $ 135,000 to $ 155,000.

Healthcare is in demand and salaries show that. WPP’s BCW paid $ 178,000 for healthcare SVP, strategy and development.

A consulting firm with a public relations department offers some of the most paid jobs in the industry. For example, Teneo’s VP can earn between $ 205,000 and $ 215,000.

Apple marketers can earn up to $ 325,000

Technology giants such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Uber, and Airbnb have skyrocketed in recent years, thanks in part to marketing.

Apple is well known for its advertising. Omnicom has a dedicated advertising agency that handles most of its ads and is regularly featured in movie campaigns.

Apple also has its own advertising staff, from art directors to design directors and creative directors.

Intel pays marketers about $ 230,000

Intel’s growth is slowing as it faces intensifying competition, but the new CEO is trying to turn things around.

It has announced plans to invest $ 20 billion in a new plant in Arizona, investing in research and development, and competing with other major technology companies such as IBM, Microsoft and Google to build quantum computers.

For all of this, Intel relies on researchers, managers, software and hardware engineers, as well as marketers.

For example, a California marketing engineer paid $ 159,536 to $ 229,960, and an Oregon marketing engineer paid $ 110,032 to $ 150,750. Elsewhere, California marketing managers can expect salaries from $ 124,413 to $ 196,550.

McAfee paid marketing VP over $ 230,000

Cybersecurity companies are actively hiring to fill the talent gap across the industry.

According to insider reviews of 24 major players, most companies pay six-digit salaries for rank and file technology roles, with managers and executives earning up to $ 350,000 in some cases.

For example, Auth0 hired a content manager with a salary of $ 230,000, while McAfee paid the marketing VP $ 230,006.

