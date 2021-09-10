Is energy efficiency sufficient for businesses to help improve climate change?





In the final part of this series on APAC’s renewable energy, Tech Wire Asia talks to Ken Haig, AWS Asia Pacific and Japan’s Head of Energy Policy, with local players to address renewable energy challenges. Talk about what the entire private sector can do. Read here for Part 1 of the Asia Pacific Energy Landscape and here for Part 2.

The Asia-Pacific region is home to 60% of the world’s most populous population. It also consumes half of the world’s energy supply. Unfortunately, most APAC countries still rely on fossil fuels, but many are keen to move to clean, renewable energy sources.

However, fossil fuels are a major cause of global warming due to the greenhouse gases they produce, which leads to climate change.

Climate change has caused and will continue to cause catastrophic natural disasters, mercury temperatures, environmental and ecosystem degradation around the world. However, unless the carbon dioxide emissions are collectively reduced to a level sufficient to delay the impact of the activity.

Therefore, it is imperative that this growing region not only look cleaner, but also affordable and sustainable energy to fuel its growing population.

However, the energy market remains one of the most difficult in the world for organizations seeking to source 100% renewable energy.

Energy efficiency has existed since the 90’s, but achieving the goal of decarbonization is still a very valuable strategy today. But is that enough?

One Amazon Strategy: Energy Efficiency

Amazon, a global technology service provider, especially AWS (Amazon Web Services), has taken a focused approach centered on five specific strategies to reach its renewable energy goals.

They include energy efficiency, on-site renewable projects, on-site solar energy, site energy contracts, and policy involvement.

Energy efficiency is important, but it only helps alleviate some of the larger problems of energy demand. The central issue behind energy consumption is the need to address the need for energy that is less carbon-intensive to the world, especially that is heavily dependent on technology and hardware. So, in the end, the future of energy must be green and clean.

That’s why Haig believes that focusing on industry and public sector collaboration and partnerships in each market is a step forward to meet the clean energy needs of the region.

Taking Amazon, for example, is making progress by working with governments and utilities around the world to bring more new renewable energy projects online.

One way they do this is through a Corporate Purchase Power Contract (CPPA), or a Site Energy Contract.

As Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) points out, corporate renewable energy purchase agreements in which developers build and maintain projects on behalf of purchasers in exchange for long-term fixed-price contracts for electricity renewable energy certificates. PPA) is now one. It is one of the greatest drivers of growth for new renewable energy projects around the world today, including APAC.

CPPA is at the heart of Amazon’s strategy to bring more renewable energy to power grids around the world for free to local energy users.

Publicly funded PPA issues

In the past, public funding was often essential to enable renewables to compete with fossil fuels in terms of price per megawatt hour (MWh).

With CPPA, the cost of building renewable energy sources such as solar and wind farms is fully borne by the purchaser of the enterprise (Amazon in this case).

In many APAC markets, the only option to bring in new / additional projects is by investing in private power projects. However, owning and managing power generation assets is not a sustainable option for renewable energy buyers from most companies, such as Amazon.

This is because building and maintaining renewable energy projects is not the core competence of such companies, but rather deviates from addressing core business needs such as customer focus, cost savings and increased innovation.

From Haig, it seems that corporate partners can only do so much. The rest of the work must be done by other stakeholders as well.

Haig argues that cooperation in understanding and addressing renewable energy sourcing barriers is key to facilitating renewable energy adoption in Asia.

Asian countries can really learn from the cooperation between public and private partners in other markets that enable better renewable energy sourcing mechanisms.

This will make it easier for companies to invest in utility-scale renewable energy projects in the region, he added.

So how can SMEs play that role?

According to Haig, customers will move their workloads from on-premises data centers to cloud service providers (such as AWS) to increase agility, drive innovation and reduce costs.

However, it’s not as easy as moving to the cloud to actually have a positive impact on your environment. Choosing a cloud or web service provider should be a careful process to ensure that it has the features and scalability to ensure that its operations are sustainable and clean.

In contrast to on-premises infrastructure, moving to cloud infrastructure can reduce a company’s carbon emissions by up to 78%, according to a recent Amazon commissioned study by 451 Research (part of S & P Global Market Intelligence). ,

In addition, if cloud service providers can increase access to APAC’s renewable energy sources and operate on 100% renewable energy, the carbon savings associated with the move to the cloud will further boost up to 93%.

Energy efficiency is still important because it’s worth it

For AWS, Haig states that organizations are always focused on data center energy efficiency and continuous innovation. It closely tracks resource usage, optimizes utilization, reduces energy, and enhances operational excellence.

Our scale allows us to achieve much higher resource utilization and energy efficiency than regular on-premises data centers. In particular, the AWS Global Infrastructure is built on Amazon’s own custom hardware built and optimized specifically for the workloads that AWS customers run.

An example of the hardware Haig talks about is Graviton 2, an ARM-based chip designed by AWS. This is the most power-efficient processor AWS currently offers to its customers because the Graviton 2 processor offers better performance per watt than any other EC2 processor, the shared Haig.

In a world of growing needs for computing and other IT infrastructures, hardware innovations like Graviton 2 will enable sustainable power for future workloads, at least in terms of energy efficiency. It is important.

According to the International Energy Agency, cloud-enabled innovation can spur exponentially accelerated energy system transformation and more sustainable development. This will make it much faster and larger in achieving its decarbonization goals and will be universally applied to all markets as part of its early or late stage national decarbonization strategy.

Examples of the above innovations are the use of cloud-enabled digital technologies such as AI, machine learning, edge computing, connected homes and factories, and the IoT.

For example, governments and organizations can use cloud-based AI / ML technology to enable more accurate predictive and responsive use of energy storage devices.

He shared that (they can also) accelerate the output of flexible demand-side energy management approaches, optimize operations and logistics, and transform emissions associated with energy use in the transportation sector. ..

Ultimately, when an entity works in a silo, the effort to reach the decarbonization goal cannot be achieved. Cooperation by public and private stakeholders through partnerships and agreements should be supported and enabled by the government as part of the Paris Agreement.

Importantly, committing to these agreements is ultimately important in seeing real change happening for the benefit of the world.

Jamila Rim | @TechieKitteh

Jam is a science and technology humanist and feminist. Jam also recognizes the intersection of the above with ethics, morality, and the economic / social impact on people, especially marginalized / developing communities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techwireasia.com/2021/09/is-energy-efficiency-enough-for-businesses-to-help-with-climate-change/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos