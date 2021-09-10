Google debuts new private computing features with enhanced Android security





Google has introduced new features to Android’s Private Compute Core, a secure environment currently in beta development.

On Thursday, Suzanne Frey, Vice President of Security and Privacy for Android & Play, said in a blog post that the new suite “provides a privacy-protecting bridge between the private computing core and the cloud.”

Now in Android 12 Beta, Private Compute Core is an open source platform that aims to isolate itself from other apps and main operating systems on Android devices to improve privacy and security.

The new features are:

Live Captions: Captions added to the media using voice recognition on the device Playing: Machine learning (ML) algorithms that can recognize nearby music Playing Smart Reply: Relevant based on messaging and active conversation Suggest a response

These features themselves aren’t privacy-based, but according to Google, new features will be implemented with each Android release, bringing each sandboxed Android realm closer to completion.

Each feature utilizes ML to be processed and shared by the private computing core when enabled by the user to keep the data collected by the user private and secure, such as voice recording, environmental noise detection, conversation context, etc. It will not be. Along with other apps, unless explicitly permitted by the phone owner.

Frey added that the core “makes the cloud available on the device (to download new song catalogs and speech recognition models).” [for example]) Without invading privacy. ”

Google will release the source code for Private Compute Services so that third-party researchers can perform audits.

“We are keen on the possibilities of machine learning to enhance more useful features within Android, while Android’s Private Compute Core enhances privacy protection through the new Private Compute Services. , Making these features available to users, “Commented Frey.

Google outlined plans to improve Android security in February. With more than half of the vulnerabilities affecting the operating system related to this area, technology giants are particularly focused on addressing memory issues such as corruption and buffer overflows. In addition, media, Bluetooth, and NFC are also being enhanced.

The company encourages developers to use programming languages ​​such as Java and Rust, and Google is also working on ways to improve the security of C and C ++ applications.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have any hints? Securely contact via WhatsApp | +447713 025 499, or key-based signal: charlie0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-debuts-new-private-compute-features-to-ramp-up-android-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos