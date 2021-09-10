Tips for Tales of Arise to land today and start your journey – PlayStation.Blog





Our team is pleased to share the full Tales of Arise experience with the release today on September 10th! If you want to know how to play Tales of Arise and what you need to know before you start, this guide is for you. Here are some handy tips to show you how to get started with Tales of Arise and progress through the game.

First, let’s talk about the basics of battle. Tales of Arise is a JRPG, so you’ll have to go through many battles to survive and complete your mission. To begin your journey in Tales of Arise, it’s important to know how to fight and master the basics of the fighting system.

Combat system basics

The basic action consists of the normal attacks and artes introduced in the previous Tales of Game gameplay. In Tales of Arise, I wanted to reproduce this combo string, so I revived the normal attack mechanism. Enemies simply don’t fall, and regular attacks are designed to make a perfect breakthrough.

First, weaken the enemy with a normal attack. Then continue with Martial and Arcane Artes to create a smooth combo flow!

Arts and Arts Gauge

To use Artes in Tales of Arise, you need an Artes gauge. To further emphasize actions in combat gameplay, you can now continue to run Arts using the Arts Gauge resource, which automatically recovers during combat. The battle flow is even more exciting with the addition of a balance between regular attacks and the option to use continuous artes.

There are two types of Artes, Martial Artes and Arcane Artes. Keep in mind that ArcaneArtes is more powerful and resource consuming than MartialArtes. Artes Gauge will slow down recovery when attacked.

As you progress through the game, you can increase your Artes gauge by learning new skills.

Avoidance and counter edge

Most characters can only perform complete evasion, but Kisara has a special guard option. It’s always a good idea to keep as much distance between you and your enemies as possible to avoid damage.push [L Stick] Press [L1] Avoid enemy attacks.

Another important feature is the counter edge. Counter Edge was created to make the battle combo more fun. With the Battle Gameplay update, the guard requirement in front of the counter edge has been removed. You can now trigger a counter edge after a successful evasion and a normal attack. This will cause the character to perform a counterattack.

Boost Attack and Boost Strike

Each Tales of Arise character has its own boost attack that perfectly reflects its strengths. Use your own boost attack to get allies into combat and push in the direction of the corresponding pad to do damage.

Boost Strike is a one-hit kill attack performed in collaboration with other Tales of Arise characters. Boost Strike makes your battle spectacular, whether it’s a low-level enemy or boss battle. When you see the word “Strike” on your screen, be sure to press the pad to trigger a boost strike and defeat the attacker.

Now you have the key to start your journey at Tales of Arise. Enhance your Tales of Arise experience on PlayStation 5 with HD next-generation graphics, tactile feedback on DualSense wireless controllers, game help support, and faster load times with PlayStation 5s SSDs.

