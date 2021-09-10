Google smart storage function deployed on Pixel smartphones





Google Photos may cost more now, but it’s still one of the best backup services for clearing your phone’s storage and backing up your photos and videos to the cloud. Today, the Google Files app can automatically delete media from Pixel smartphones that have already been backed up with a feature called smart storage.

Now deploy to your Pixel smartphone via the Files by Google app, Smart Storage will perform very simple tasks. When you enable this feature, photos and videos stored locally on your phone will be automatically deleted if they have already been backed up to Google Photos.

These files are permanently deleted from your phone when you use this feature, but not immediately after backing up. Rather, this feature waits 60 days after the photo / video is taken and uploaded to Google Photos. In particular, this feature is turned off by default.

Permanently delete the media backed up to Google Photos that was stored on your device for 60 days.

Automatically deleted media is only available for Google Photos of the selected quality.

Importantly, this feature appears to be only available on Pixel smartphones at this time. This was due to the lack of functionality on Samsung devices that use the Files by Google app, but we have confirmed that it is widely deployed on Pixel devices. It’s unclear if this feature will be available on other Android smartphones, but it may still be in its infancy at this point. Google links to a support page that hasn’t been published yet. There was also evidence that this could be a feature that depends on Android 12.

