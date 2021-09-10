How Chick-fil-A Uses Technology to Innovate Drive-Through





When the pandemic wiped out the restaurant business in early 2020, Chick-fil-A was already heavily dependent on drive-through, so there was no need to significantly evolve its service model. However, the company still invested in protecting the industry’s best hospitality and using technology to create a smooth drive-through experience. Khalilah Cooper, Senior Director of Services and Hospitality for the brand, talks about how the company learned from operators to ensure a modern yet friendly drive-through experience.

Join CREATE: The Future of Food service in Denver, October 4-6. Here, Cooper details the Chick-fil-As digital strategy.

How did Chick-fil-A maintain best-in-class hospitality as all businesses were driven through?

From the beginning of the pandemic, we are in the restaurant and work with the operators to find out what they need early on and how they support the team and find a solution very quickly. I was trying to figure out what I could do to help. Help them pivot their business. I really wanted to go to this front end to see what was coming and to ensure a safe experience, so I closed the dining room before I needed it.

We were very clear about it so that everyone could sing the same score, and it was first to focus on secure service. This is consistent throughout this pandemic. Through all our solutions, responses, and the lens of ensuring that we serve in a secure way, we protect our team members and guests from COVID in the best possible way. I’m raising all touchpoints to make sure I’m there as much as possible. It was the most important thing in realizing that hospitality.

What has Chick-fil-A learned about innovation in the last year and a half?

We have been innovating for years. Our operators are really great with this. They are working on solutions in restaurants and tinkering with the entire system before any opportunities or challenges arise. And since they are at the forefront, we aim to learn from the operators. They solve those problems every day.

Our technology is to facilitate people-to-people interaction, and if we can remove tasks from team members and give guests a warm welcome and a real smile, that’s the type we were trying to continue. is. Dedicated to whether it’s a Chick-fil-AOne app, a drive-through iPad, or any other technology that allows team members to serve their guests with a high level of excellence.

How has technology evolved across the system over the past year and a half?

As everything has changed, technology is just one part of it, looking fresh at our business and experience, looking at the expectations of our current guests, which we didn’t expect two years ago. I would like to tell you that I fast-forwarded 5 years from what I thought was 2021. After doing something and exploring, I hope that from 2024 to 2025, an experience that I have never seen will be realized.

Everything has changed; how will customers change things from a fresh perspective without losing what they have come to know and love about Chick-fil-Ai’s experience?

