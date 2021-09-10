Tales of Arise Costume DLC adds some hidden skills





Screenshot: Namco Bandai

Tales games are not Tales games without a comically ridiculous wardrobe. In that regard, BANDAI NAMCO’s latest addition to the long-running JRPG series, Tales of Arise, is not disappointing. (See screenshot above, screenshot below.) However, be aware of this warning. Downloading cosmetic options for game options will make your game easier.

Tales of Arise is officially released for PlayStation, Xbox and PC and has a lot of optional content. Choose between Digital Deluxe, Digital Ultimate, or a non-standard version of the game, which is a collector’s edition, and you’ll get four costume packs to match your series’ affinity for Premium, Sengoku, School Life, and Dressing Fantasy. A character in modern swimwear and beach time.

All three editions of the game also come with Premium Item Packs and Premium Travel Packs. Both lack very useful information, so you can quickly access a large number of games. I was talking about something like XP Boost. Wide range of vendor discounts. Dozens of herbs like lavender and sage (which can permanently increase party statistics); hundreds of in-game cooking ingredients. And 500,000 garde, game currency. (From a point of view, Im has been in tens of hours and has never had more than 30,000 gardes.)

Mandatory Monster Fighting Costume: White 3 Button Blazer Screenshot: Namco Bandai

All bonus items can be downloaded in small increments or in bulk on the game campsite. And if you need to get 5 life bottles right now, yeah, sure, you can see the full product from the game’s system menu.

It’s a good idea to pick up a few essentials at best, as picking up the entire haul can upset the game. But here’s another pitfall: even costumes can make your character more powerful. You see, each costume gives your character a new title. That may sound harmless, but the Tales of Arise skill tree is determined by the title that unlocks each party member.

Completing a particular action say will give one of the six party members a new title if you forge four accessories or meet four of the five owls. When a character wins a new title, it unlocks the new branch in that character’s skill tree. When you unlock all five skills associated with that title (the first skill is free), your character gets a permanent stat boost.

The top three circles are the skill trees included in Tales of Arise Base Edition.Screenshot: Namco Bandai / Kotaku

Yes, you can completely ignore all bonus skill trees. But again, the first skill in each tree is free. Keeping things a little vague from spoiler worries mainly means gaining immediate access to combat movements as soon as you choose to add a DLC costume to your wardrobe.

For example, consider the law, which is the character of a martial artist. Downloading all three costume packs will automatically add three honestly pretty decent Artes (Tales-talking about special attacks) to his repertoire. The same is true for the main character, Alphen, and obligatory mouse mage buddy Linwell. As far as I know, these characters would otherwise not be able to learn these movements. The two Alfens have significantly changed the way they play the game.

And there is the beast of temptation. It’s like 1000 records with humans. Some of the available skills like KO Prevention are passive abilities that keep your character alive at 1 HP in the case of a knockout blow, which really changes the game. You can unlock the KO protection later, but once you access the Costume DLC, some characters will be immediately available. (For example, Rinwells opens when you win the title of Serious Swimmer Girl to get in the BeachTime pack.) Take it from me: KO prevention is arguably one of the most useful passive abilities in the game. If I could grab it from the jump, I don’t think the option can be ignored.

If you get an upgraded version, dress up your team in the game’s bonus thread. Keep in mind that doing so makes Tales of Arise a little easier. Of course, when the game becomes a cakewalk, no one will stop you from increasing the difficulty.

Anyway, here’s a gallery of some apparently ridiculous Tales of Arise costumes:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/fyi-tales-of-arise-s-costume-dlc-adds-hidden-skills-1847647864

