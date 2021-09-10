Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange Elections 12 Teams for Durham Event





Durham – Twelve teams, including the Durham and Charlotte teams, will attend the Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange event in Bull City.

The virtual program is set from October 3rd to 8th.

The host is American Underground.

Teams participate in training, mentorship, collaboration, and communities.

List of attendees:

AppDrop (Washington, DC) – Appdrop is end-to-end software that allows non-technical teams to build apps in weeks without writing a single line of code.

BatteryXchange (Charlotte, NC) – BatteryXchange has developed a charging platform and kiosk machine that allows mobile phone users to rent portable batteries on demand.

Dashible (New York, NY) – Helps local retailers find new customers and bring them back through SaaS transactions, loyalty, and customer engagement platforms.

Encounter AI (Oakland, Calif.) – Encounter AI uses Voice AI technology to accelerate restaurant operations and enable store employees to process orders faster.

FundBlackFounders (New York, NY) – FundBlackFounders are an alternative to the capital of Black Entrepreneurs’ friends and family.

GABA (Atlanta, Georgia) – Career development platform and peer-learning community for students looking for a career in health and STEAM.

Labz, Atlanta, Georgia – Labz’s drag-and-drop tools combine media, guest activities, communication channels, and games to allow users to present their own content.

Maverick Innovations (Durham, NC) – Maverick Innovation is a sports technology brand that blends science and technology to create products that enhance skill development.

Nectar, Atlanta, Georgia – Provides undiluted financing by securitizing and selling real estate operator cash flows.

SpenDebt, Houston, Texas – The SaaS payment solution provides a frictionless way for businesses to leverage their day-to-day transactions to collect invoice payments from their customers.

SureShow (Kansas City, Missouri) – The SureShow app replaces no-show medical appointments with billable telemedicine visits.

TinyDocs (Chicago, Illinois) – Health designed for children. We create medical cartoons to educate children about health.

Graduates of previous programs dating back to 2016 will also be attending.

Calvin Williams, CEO of Freeman Capital, says that most programs focus on supporting you while you’re in, but BFE, the network, and its value are all to you for years. I have. Fellow BFE members, advisors and networking have grown and expanded my business in ways that would not be possible without the BFE Alumni Network.

According to the organizers, event graduates have raised more than $ 25 million since joining the program. Considering the last 18 months of the pandemic, even more striking is the average 36-fold increase in group revenue. These results underscore the stated goals of the program. It’s about bridging the proven funding gap of black founders and driving them to success.

Adam Klein, Chief Strategist at American Underground, says it’s a conservative statement to say that his chin was on the floor when he saw these numbers. We knew that it was immeasurable to bring together different founders from different industries and different levels of experience to take this curriculum offered by Google and other professionals, These results prove that this is one of the most valuable programs in the country for black founders.

Program highlights:

Google for Startups Investor-in-Residence Tony Wilkins will lead a leadership session. Founders receive tactical, hands-on sales training as part of Google’s flagship two-day sales academy program. 14 mentors from Google and the American Undergrounds network will be paired with the founders based on designated challenge areas to provide support throughout the week.

The team will also meet with investors such as Bull City Ventures and IDEA Fund Partners.

Its location at Black Founders Exchange and Durham is quickly becoming one of the country’s hottest ecosystem programs, with a group of graduates incorporating what they have learned and experienced, not only for investors, but also for their own companies. It has also penetrated the market and customers of. Nicole Froker, Partnership Manager for Google for Startups. Coupled with Google’s recent announcement to open a 1,000 Google Cloud office in downtown Durham, we were very excited to deepen and expand our partnership with this unique, vibrant and wonderful community. “

