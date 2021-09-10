T-Systems and Google Cloud Build German “Sovereign Cloud Service” The Register





Google Cloud and T-Systems plan to create what companies call “sovereign cloud offerings” for Germany, but the details are crude and may not be digital sovereigns as the term is usually understood. ..

The project involves T-Systems in managing “a wide range of next-generation cloud solutions and infrastructure powered by Google Cloud,” said a European integrator and consultant.

What does that really mean? Important questions include the physical location of both the data and the applications that process it, as well as the management and control of running software. I asked the duo for a reply.

According to the pair, the service will be available by mid-2022 and is targeted at German businesses, the public sector and medical institutions.

Google Cloud: Is it suitable for the European “sovereign cloud”?

The register was also reported as follows: “T-Systems manages a set of sovereignty management and measures, such as encryption and identity management. In addition, T-Systems performs management functions on relevant parts of the German Google Cloud infrastructure, or , Virtual access to facilities in Germany (regular maintenance, upgrades, etc.) is under the supervision of T-Systems and Google Cloud. “

Can some data be processed outside Germany? What is the scope of T-Mobile’s control over the system? These things aren’t explicitly stated, but they are offered entirely in Germany because they are said to have “the size of a complete public cloud and the same version and functionality as a global network”. It could be a mini Google Cloud running in Germany. Some kind of hybrid solution.

Google’s EMEA beep Adaire Fox-Martin, appointed in August, told German customers that “T-Systems operates and controls key parts of Google Cloud infrastructure independently,” and other “main parts.” Leaves the question of whether this is not the case. Under such control.

Fox-Martin described the project as “cloud in European conditions”.

It may be a stretch. In a treatise on digital sovereignty, the French think tank Foundation pour L’Innovation Politique, in 2011, by French executive Pierre Bellanger, “our present and fate revealed and guided by the use of technology. It states that it was first defined as “control of”. And computer networks. Running on a system programmed and controlled by a US company is less likely to comply with that definition.

EU treatise [PDF] on Digital Sovereignty for Europe talks about “Europe’s ability to act independently in the digital world” and “does not necessarily follow European rules and basic values, but puts data diversion and evaluation at the center of its strategy. He criticizes “a global technology-driven player.” “A description that works well for Google and its advertising business. This treatise calls for” investing in digital capacity, infrastructure, and technology. ” This is unlikely to mean one or two data centers packed with Google software.

Google has its own definition of sovereignty. This, as you can imagine, is better suited to the cloud giant’s approach. Data sovereignty is described as “controlling all encryption and access to data.” Operational sovereignty as “visibility and control over provider operations”. Software sovereignty that “can run workloads independently of the provider’s software”.

This last point is difficult to unpack. Removing the provider’s reliance on software suggests using only open source solutions. However, while Google Cloud Platform has powerful elements of open source, such as the core Kubernetes software of Google Kubernetes Engine and heavy use of the Linux operating system, it is not open source as a whole.

However, most Google services are not completely open source and have Google-specific APIs that make it difficult to avoid lock-ins.

Sachiko Muto, CEO of the Brussels-based think tank Open Forum Europe, said: You can specify terms in addition to those defined by the vendor. If such offerings are also completely open source, users can scrutinize vendor claims. Therefore, open source gives you more control over users and reduces lock-ins.

“There are many definitions of digital sovereignty / independence / autonomy. It would be desirable for the EU to clearly adopt the definition and elaborate on the principles that support it.”

The EU has its own Gaia-X project for the European cloud. It’s a whole different thing, using federation services and mandatory standards to ensure openness. Getting the Gaia-X off the ground is difficult, but existing for-profit businesses like Google can make the system readily available.

The T-System / Google project may check some desirable boxes from a management and compliance standpoint, but not all, and the European software industry is working with the US cloud giant on public cloud technology. I can’t keep pace.

