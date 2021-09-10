China considers banning foreign technology IPOs





On August 27, The Wall Street Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission is considering a ban on initial public offerings (IPOs) of Chinese tech companies with large amounts of consumer data. (Pharmaceuticals may be exempted.) In the absence of a total ban, new inter-ministerial approval procedures for foreign IPOs may be implemented. Meanwhile, China announced on September 2 that it intends to establish the Beijing Stock Exchange to support the innovation and development of SMEs.

In the short term, all Chinese technology companies seeking to expose outside China comply with China’s regulations on personal data and critical information infrastructure, one aspect of China’s broader concept of national security. need to do it. According to one report, companies involved in ideological issues may also be blocked from listing. Currently, Chinese companies that use the structure of variable interest entities to attract foreign capital without triggering regulatory oversight are also subject to formal approval procedures.

A month before China announced the new requirements, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it would require additional disclosure from Chinese companies, especially with regard to political and regulatory risks. China has historically prevented Chinese companies from submitting to SEC audits prior to public offerings, frustrating US regulators.

Even without a ban, China’s approval process and US disclosure requirements can significantly delay US investment in Chinese high-tech companies.

China tightens restrictions on video games for minors

On August 31, the Chinas National Press and Publication Administration announced a new, stricter limit on the amount of time a Chinese minor can spend playing online video games per week. Previous regulations issued in 2019 limited children to 90 minutes on weekday nights and 3 hours on weekends. Now that Beijing is increasingly concerned about what it considers to be a game addiction epidemic, children will be playing three-hour games every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at a fixed time from 8 pm to 9 pm. It will be restricted.

The majority of the Chinese masses are regular online game players. Almost two-thirds of Chinese minors with internet access, a population of about 114 million, report that they play online games frequently. Video games are also popular among adults, with 9 out of 10 Chinese between the ages of 25 and 35 reporting video game play. In total, China has 720 million gamers, nearly half of its population, and a $ 43 billion video game market.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, the new regulations are aimed at protecting the physical and mental health of minors. According to Chinese policy makers, reforming children’s gaming habits is linked to other recent policy changes that seek to reduce the burden and anxiety of China’s intense education system on students by cracking down on private education technology companies. It may be. Many commentators say that recent education crackdowns have helped reduce fertility by mitigating some of the prevailing social inequality in China’s education system and lowering perceived costs for educating children. I believe it is also an attempt to do so.

While large-scale educational technology crackdowns have had a significant economic impact, analysts believe that recent restrictions on video games have minimal impact on the profits of Chinese game companies. Regulated games are free online games that are primarily cashed through in-game purchases. Due to existing regulations on minors, only a small portion of a game company’s revenue can be earned from in-game purchases by minors.

However, the restrictions are in conflict with China’s stated goal of remaining a key player in the emerging esports industry. In 2020, China was the world’s largest esports market, boasting $ 15.5 billion in revenue. However, the new restrictions will prevent Chinese youth from training or participating in esports tournaments. However, as the restrictions come into force, both local and national officials continue to invest in esports infrastructure. Beijing authorities have provided millions of dollars in esports tournaments and teams, and Shanghai authorities have recently spent $ 888 million on the construction of esports arenas.

Game restrictions apply only to minors, but some commentators say that as the current Chinese children’s cohort approaches adulthood, current restrictions will increase the long-term growth of the Chinese video game industry. I’m guessing it could interfere.

China announces draft regulation on algorithm

On August 27, China’s cybersecurity regulator, the China Cyberspace Administration, announced a draft regulation for recommended algorithms. This type of algorithm prioritizes content to meet consumer expectations. They have helped the growth of online shopping and video streaming platforms. The draft regulation bans algorithms that can engross users in services or force them to spend too much. They also reiterate the illegality of price discrimination based on user profiles. It was targeted by the state government in a market regulatory draft rule published earlier this summer. In addition, China’s largest tech companies need to provide users with the ability to opt out of recommendation algorithms.

This regulation is said to be the world’s first algorithm regulation. Other major countries do not force tech companies to change content recommendations and rankings. Kendra Schaefer of Trivium China tweeted: [T]His policy points to the moment when China’s technology regulations are not just catching up with and exceeding EU data regulations.

The privacy issues surrounding consumer data and price discrimination, and rising levels of consumer debt, are aimed at regulators focusing on China’s largest e-commerce, online entertainment, and delivery services. ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent and Didi are one of the companies that are expected to hit as their business is rooted in the success of their algorithms. ByteDance is shrinking its financial services sector and selling stock brokers. Alibaba, whose share price reached $ 317 in October 2020, traded at $ 159 on the day the proposed regulation was announced. Tencent stocks are also suffering this summer.

The draft guidelines suggest that Chinese regulators will inspect the code that makes up these unique algorithms. The scope of regulatory insights into the code is not yet known. Some commentators doubt the ability of regulators to review lines of code and thereby accurately assess their ultimate role in the algorithm, not to mention the ability of the entire algorithm to maintain mainstream values. I am.

Public comments on the guidelines will be published until September 26th.

Other news

Xi, Tencent and Alibaba pledge common prosperity

On September 2, Alibaba promised more than $ 15 billion to help Beijing achieve common prosperity. This was a central theme of the advent of Xi Jinping president of this summer. Alibaba’s announcement follows Pinduoduos and Geely Automobiles’ commitments and Tencents’ $ 15 billion allocation to social responsibility programs. Individual technology CEOs and founders have also promised funding to promote local revitalization and reduce inequality.

Some commentators believe that the pledge is driven not by a passion for poverty alleviation, but by a desire among tech leaders to return to the party. The commitment was made the day after Xi made common prosperity an important social and economic goal of the country.

It is still unclear how exactly the government will spend these billions of dollars.

Chinese tech companies respond to criticisms of employment practices

From 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week, 996 labor culture labor is technically illegal under Chinese labor law, but it is still common in practice. On August 26, the Supreme People’s Court of China and its labor regulator, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, issued new guidance encouraging employees to bring their employers to court on 996 expectations in the technical sector. Did.

Commentators see new guidance from Chinese courts and regulatory agencies as evidence that employees will succeed in proceedings against their employers to continue encouraging extreme working hours. In response to these obscured threats from regulators, major companies, including Tencent and ByteDance, have begun to set back some of the most oppressive working conditions. ByteDance, the parent company of TikToks, has reduced overtime to comply with the new labor guidance, but it has the effect of reducing workers’ wages by 20%.

Other companies are taking steps to show Beijing that they respect the rights of workers. Chinese ride-haling giant Didi Global and leading online retailer JD.com have set up a company-wide union this week to become the largest tech company to do this. Organized labor is rare in China (and independent unions outside the state-owned All-China Trade Union Confederation are still illegal), so the move to establish unions within these companies is probably the Chinese government and state. An attempt to mitigate criticism from-run the media, not a sign of a new independent labor movement.

Meanwhile, Chinese food delivery giant Meituan faces potential multi-billion dollar fines from Chinese market regulators on suspicion of abuse of market power to maintain its monopoly position. There is. Also criticized for not prioritizing driver welfare, Meituan promised to purchase driver accident insurance and launch other programs to improve driver welfare.

Alibaba and several other Chinese tech companies have adopted stricter sexual harassment policies in recent weeks following reports of female Alibaba employees who have been sexually abused by their bosses and clients. Employee reports later investigated and confirmed by Chinese authorities have sparked anger at Chinese social media over the misleading policies of tech companies and the lack of support for female employees. On September 5, the company announced a new zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment and plans to conduct regular training for all employees.

However, the Chinese Communist Party is wary of calls from out-of-state activists to change labor policies. In July and August, several labor activists were detained by Chinese police and several were sentenced to multiple years in prison for organizing.

