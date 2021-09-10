How Technology Fuels Commercial Real Estate





When you think of innovation in the fields of finance and technology, do you think of apartment buildings and multipurpose complexes? The commercial real estate industry may seem like a long time ago, with no major changes in how it operates.

However, fintech companies like Cadre are a real estate investment platform introduced in Forbes Fintech 50 in 2021 that provides accredited investors with the opportunity to invest in quality real estate for institutional investors. The sector is showing signs of rapid and significant progress.

Cadre has been put into a prestigious group by developing and using unique technologies, including advanced machine learning models and predictive analytics to match the right investment to the right investor. Often associated only with the largest and most advanced technology companies, these technologies are used in a variety of industry and market segments to improve productivity, efficiency, customer performance, and more.

Many people may be looking at commercial real estate

Many investors are fed up with volatile markets and unknown yields because the Federal Reserve Board is not convinced of inflation and economic factors. Big Tech Standards such as FAANG Group-Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) , Hesitating in the market.

In addition, other alternative investments such as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are moving in many directions, which may have reminded investors of the risks and volatility inherent in them.

Together, these and other factors (such as the hot real estate market) may make commercial real estate investment a more attractive option for some.

No more commercial exclusions for individuals

Ryan Williams, Founder and CEO of Cadres, states that one of the company’s key goals is: And, alongside institutional investors, in ways never before possible. “

By using technology to find markets and real estate, Cadre removes many of the difficulties associated with commercial real estate investment for investors across the country. In addition, Cadre has added more data wrangling and technology applications to help investors find the best opportunity by allowing them to choose from products like products. increase.

All this represents a unique impetus for democratization, innovation, and positive social impact within the sector, which many have long seemed very difficult to invade. Ultimately, technology like the one used by Cadre is one of the key drivers that makes this possible.

Accredited investors, financial advisors, and interested institutions can request access to the Cadre platform here.

