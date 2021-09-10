Sony seems ready to abandon PS4 for PS5





God of War Ragnarok could be one of PlayStation’s last major cross-generation games.Screenshot: Sony

Despite the radio silence about the full-length Astros Playroom, Sony’s fall showcase was nothing, if not successful. But between the flashy trailer and the truly amazing announcement, one thing was clear. Sony seems ready to leave the PlayStation 4 owner behind.

Of the 18 games unveiled yesterday, nine are currently listed as PS5 only releases. (Some, including GTA V, Uncharted 4, Uncharted: a sophisticated version of Lost Legacy, will also appear on the PC.) But on both PS4 and PS5, only 7 of the 6 I’ve seen so far. Has appeared.

Looking at the breakdown, these games have appeared on both PS4 and PS5.

The Eidos Montreals Guardians of the Galaxy game, released October 26th, the next God of War, is actually called the God of War Ragnarok. It is March 25, 2022. Rainbow Six Extraction, ne Quarantine is scheduled for January 22, 2022. Alan Way Crymaster, which has been postponed for a long time. Gran Turismo 7 has finally confirmed its release on March 4, 2022. Zoom, zoom. Cheerleaders for children.

And the following is planned as PS5 only:

The Arkanes Deathloop, which will be available next week, has already been taken seriously enough, but has been sold by Im. Let me play a damn game! Insomniac Wolverine game. There is no release date or window. Also Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for 2023. A remake of Star Wars: The Old Republic, one of the most beloved RPGs ever. ProjectEve, an action game description that can be easily escaped, but still looks like a banana. Forspoken, announced as Project Athia a million years ago, will be available in the spring. Horror action game Ghostwire: Tokyo hasn’t had a release date yet, but for generations, PlayStation has said it’s only PS5. A fantasy-themed battle royale blood hunt. I’m not entirely sure if this counts as a game, but Radioheads Kid A Mnesia will end up on the PS5 only.

Of course, Sony has historically played a shy thing like this. Before the PS5 officially hit the market in November last year, there was uncertainty about whether Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales would be available on the PS4. (Yes.) And it wasn’t always clear whether the two platforms would marquee the exclusive Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok for generations to come. (Yes.) Yes, yes, there is always the possibility that Sony will release any of these PS5-only games on the PS4 as well.

Read more: Sony will no longer offer free next-generation upgrades for first-party games

G / O media may receive fees

But that seems like a small possibility. Many of the games exhibited yesterday will appear in the console generation in a few years, and the next generation may no longer be an applicable term. By then, players will expect more: better visuals, cooler features, more, more. Not all PS4 and PS5 have amazing games. But games that truly push the boundaries of technology have so far come to the console with more horsepower, without having to come out on older, lower power machines.

Room Question: What if you were looking for a PS5?

