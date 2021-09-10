Google cuts advertising spending on Gateway Pundit, a paradise for vaccine and election misinformation





Edith Arangoitia, 46, who came with her elderly mother, has been vaccinated … [+] Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by Dr. Galen Harnden at La Colaborativa, Chelsea, Massachusetts, February 16, 2021.

AFP via Getty Images

Google has finally unplugged the advertising spending on Gateway Pundit. This is the main source of false information about covid-19, vaccines and the 2020 presidential election.

Google’s decision to dismantle the Gateway Pundit will probably hit the site hard. Analysis by the Center for Countering Digital Hate previously estimated that Gateway Pundit had earned more than $ 1 million from Google AdSense between November 2020 and June last year. Destinations like Gateway Pundit struggle to capture traditional ads for controversial content and display them using a network of online ads edited by Google by independent publishers like Gateway Pundit. It’s difficult to replace the loss of the program Google AdSense. Use them on their site and share your earnings with Google.

According to a Google spokesman, we notified Gateway Pundit enough to address a permanent policy breach before taking action. We will not serve Google Ads on your site until you comply with the guidelines.

Gateway Pundit’s popularity surged again in November and spring last year, thanks to misleading stories about elections and pandemics. From November to January, there were 50 million visitors, several times more than usual in a year, and similar in mid-2020.

Gateway Pundit’s ability to trade online and make money through mainstream and reputable sources like Google AdSense goes far beyond the dark spots of social media and private groups to disseminate false information on the web. Emphasized how it spread. It can easily exist openly, sucking up advertising costs from companies such as Patagonia, Canon Cameras and Columbia University through Google Adsense. (Important Note: These companies did not deliberately choose to place marketing material in Gateway Pundit. These advertisers pay to place ads in AdSense, but AdSense Determine where the software goes.)

Not surprisingly, the lost funds have not changed Gateway Pundit’s editorial mission. Friday’s most popular story was about a boat party in Florida to support Trump. The second and third most popular stories refocused on false conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/abrambrown/2021/09/10/google-cuts-off-ad-money-to-gateway-pundit-a-haven-for-vaccine-and-election-misinformation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos