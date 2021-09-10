Google.com Dark Mode is deployed for everyone





Dark mode! It’s finally here.

Ron Amadeo

Some search results.

Ron Amadeo

To turn it on, go to Settings. On Google.com, the settings link is in the lower right corner. On the search results page, it’s in the upper right corner below the gear button.

Ron Amadeo

When the settings page is displayed, new[外観]Click on the section[ダークモード]Choose. If you don’t have the Appearance section, Dark Mode hasn’t been expanded yet. that’s it!

Ron Amadeo

When Dark Mode is turned on, you can jump between modes using this new theme option in Settings Gear. (Maybe Google will soon start to surface this for everyone?)

Ron Amadeo

Dark mode works in all other search sections. This is “news”.

Ron Amadeo

Book.

Ron Amadeo

image.

Ron Amadeo

shopping.

Ron Amadeo

However, this menu requires some work.

Ron Amadeo

It’s finally happening: Google.com is in dark mode. What used to be an awkward site-themed browser extension domain can now be enabled directly from the Google homepage. According to an official post on the Support Forum, the Dark Mode for Desktop Google Search will be rolled out today and will reach all users “in the coming weeks.”

Whether you are currently using Dark Mode depends on your Google account. Two of the four Google accounts have a new mode (don’t ask), including both personal and paid Google Workspace accounts. To enable this feature, go to the Google.com settings on your home page. This page is linked to the bottom left and is below the gear button on the top right of the search results page.On the settings page, a new style can be turned on if dark mode is set for your account[外観]The section is displayed.

When Dark Mode is turned on, a quick theme switcher appears on the gear button, allowing you to easily switch between Dark Mode and Light Mode. The dark setting seems to work for all Google.com sections such as news, shopping, books, images, etc.

In the settings[外観]If there are no sections, there is no dark mode yet. Have been waiting!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/09/google-com-dark-mode-is-rolling-out-to-everyone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos