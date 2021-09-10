How marketing and C-Suite leaders can help develop technology products





Riders at transportation and logistics companies have grown tremendously over the past year and a half. Ryder EVP and CMO Karen Jones told Insider that the growth came from technological development. Jones has revealed three ways marketers can help organizations innovate. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change. Something is loaded.

Ryder, a Miami-based transportation and logistics leader, has several major businesses. These include truck leasing and management, client-specific transportation services, and supply chain management and fulfillment solutions. Over the past year and a half, there has been exponential growth in all areas of the company, Ryder EVP and CMO Karen Jones told Insider. Jones believes this advance is due to the focus on developing new technology products that meet customer needs, such as e-commerce, electric vehicles, asset sharing platforms, and digital supply chain capabilities.

“Of course, no one wanted a pandemic, but as long as we changed the way we operate and responded to changing consumer habits, it served as an inflection point,” she said. “It has spurred the growth of many innovative technological capabilities.”

On the rider, Jones was the leader of the C Suite and volunteered to lead the management team responsible for identifying, evaluating, deploying and investing in emerging technologies. But she says it can help all marketing leaders drive the development of innovative technology products.

“For CMOs, being customer-oriented, technology-oriented, and future-oriented, it’s a great opportunity to spread their wings and do different things,” she explained.

These are three ways that Jones suggests that marketers can take action to drive innovation in their organizations.

1. Help your organization focus on customers and technology.

“Marketers can think that their customers’ needs aren’t being met,” Jones said. “If you start from there, it’s very difficult for other parts of your organization to talk to you about things, as marketers build and develop things that improve the customer experience and ultimately generate more revenue. . ”

Marketers who want to get closer to technology and understand the digital disruption of the industry may consider connecting with technology accelerators that work with startups. “CMOs may understand customer needs that can be solved by the cool technologies available through startups,” she said. She added that as long as marketers are looking for the best interests in where they are heading in the industry, CMOs can be the right leaders, not just focused on their day-to-day operations.

2. Help hire a marketing product owner who understands business and technology.

Who is the right person to develop an innovative technology product? “Everyone thinks it’s IT,” Jones said. “But you need someone who can sit with your business or IT, really understand your customer’s requirements, your business requirements, translate them into IT, and build what you need.” She explained that she might be involved in.

“Marketing product owners give us some understanding of what the market and what our customers want,” she said. However, even in marketing that was traditionally aimed at creating great advertising campaigns and pamphlets, finding the skill set you need is not easy.

“Today, you need someone with a business, customer, and IT background, a deep understanding of the company, and the ability to connect them all together,” she said. “It’s hard to find.”

3. Helps you choose the right area to focus on.

In a constantly changing industry situation, it is imperative to choose the right areas to focus on in terms of innovation, Jones said. However, being agile is also important. “You can wake up tomorrow, and there may be other areas that you didn’t really expect, or derivatives of the area you’re working on,” she explained. This means keeping track of what’s happening in the industry and building the right features to deliver the right solutions.

“For riders, e-commerce will continue to grow, so it’s important to build that area around the customer experience and fulfillment aspects,” she said. “Also, the world of electric and self-driving cars is certainly moving at a rapid pace, and I think the asset-sharing platform we have built will continue to be a major priority for us.”

Overall, Jones said new revenue streams and business model opportunities in the transportation and logistics space are showing no signs of slowing down. “I don’t think it will stop,” she said. “We will continue to find the right applications and develop technologies that give our customers more insight into the behavior of all our products.”

