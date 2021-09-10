



You can check your Google Play balance using your mobile phone or computer. To check your Google Play balance, check out this step-by-step guide.

The Google Play Store is a digital distribution service available on the web and Android devices. This allows users to buy music, movies, and even TV shows and books.

Your Google Play balance is the credit you can use to purchase apps, games, and digital content on Google Play. You can add it to your account balance using a gift card, digital gift code, or promo code. Google Play balances are not transferable.

Here’s how to check your Google Play balance. Android

Step 1: Open the Google Play app.

Step 2: Then tap the profile icon in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Then[支払いとサブスクリプション]After tapping[支払い方法]Tap.

Step 4: Finally, tap your Google Play balance.

Here’s how to check your Google Play balance.Computer

Step 1: Go to your Google Play account on your computer.

Step 2: Then[支払い方法]Check your balance with.

Here’s how to increase your balance: Use a Google Play gift card. Use a digital gift code. Use a promo code.

Note: The Google Play country determines what content Android users can view in their Google Play Store account. Different countries may have different apps, games, and other content on the Google Play Store.

