Apple has ordered a change in how payments are processed on the App Store





Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California said on Friday that Apple (AAPL) forced Fortnite and its maker Epic Games to use Apple’s payment system on the App Store using the iPhone. It ruled that it violated California’s unfair competition law. The manufacturer withdraws a 30% commission for each in-app purchase in the process. She issued an injunction banning Apple from requiring developers to use its own in-app payment system.

But Gonzales Rogers supported Apple in other proceedings in the proceedings, saying it couldn’t conclude that the iPhone maker was monopolized.

“Given the court records, the court cannot finally conclude that Apple is a monopoly under federal or state antitrust law,” the court document read. “Success is not illegal. The final test record did not contain evidence of other key factors such as barriers to entry, reduced production in related markets or reduced innovation.”

Apple’s share price fell nearly 3% in a Friday noon deal after the decision.

“Today, the court has confirmed that we’ve known all the time. The App Store doesn’t violate antitrust laws,” Apple said in a statement. “Apple faces fierce competition in every segment we do business with. We believe that our customers and developers choose us because our products and services are the best in the world. “

In a series of tweets, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said the company “continues to fight.” “Today’s ruling is not a win for developers or consumers. Epic is fighting for a billion consumers for fair competition between in-app payment methods and app stores.” Sweeney tweeted and continued: And it’s where Epic offers in-app payments in fair competition with Apple’s in-app payments and returns savings to consumers. “

The battle began last August when Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store for ignoring the rules for in-app payments on the iPhone.

With a Fortnite software update, Epic encouraged iOS players to buy the digital currency of the game called V-Bucks directly from Epic instead of Apple’s in-app purchase system. To ease the deal, Epic offered discounts to those who bought V-Bucks directly.

Consumers may have seen it as a bonus of loyalty, but Apple saw it as a serious breach of its contract with Epic and trying to undermine a major source of income. The iPhone maker launched Fortnite from the App Store, and Epic immediately filed what looked like a mostly planned proceeding.

Epic is a controversial trial that began in May and lasted for nearly a month, forming an exclusivity because the App Store is the only way to access hundreds of millions of iPhone users, and Apple has other App Stores. He claimed that the ban on payments and payments had a negative impact on competition. The method on that device.

The gaming company emphasized that it wasn’t seeking monetary compensation from the proceedings, but hopes the judge will force Apple to relax some of these restrictions. “Epic just wants to change Apple’s future behaviour,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO of the company, at the stand.

Apple and its CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone is one of several devices that allows Fortnite users to play games and buy V-bucks, and Android smartphones (Epic has filed a similar lawsuit against Google. ) And by pointing out that it includes videos, I tried to weaken the discussion. Game consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox. Many of these do not allow alternative payment methods and charge similar fees.

It is not illegal to monopolize under US law. Attempting to maintain a monopoly at the expense of competition is only illegal.

Apple also justified a 30% fee, saying that revenue from in-app payments would help improve the security and privacy of iPhone users who give developers a large, detained audience.

“We made a choice,” Cook told the judge. “Obviously there are other ways to monetize, but overall I chose this because it’s the best way.”

Apple’s fees for in-app payments, often referred to by developers as “Apple Tax,” have been criticized by developers, lawmakers, and regulators around the world for years. The Epic proceedings are one of the legal issues that have received more attention, but they have been one of the many proceedings in the past year alone. Match Group, the parent company of music streaming service Spotify and dating app Tinder, is another notable adversary, the former undertaking Apple in both the United States and Europe on suspicion of anti-competitive behavior. In the weeks leading up to the verdict, Apple made several adjustments to its App Store policy to avoid further criticism of its practices. In late August, the company announced a class action settlement that would allow app developers to email users about alternative payment methods.

Only a few days later, the company will deliver media and a designated “reader” applicable to companies such as Spotify and Netflix that will allow users to link their apps to external websites to set up and manage their accounts. Announced that it will further relax the restrictions on the app. This update, which will come into effect in 2022, corresponds to an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission.

These changes have received skeptical welcome from the major developers adopting Apple.

“This is a live demonstration of their monopoly power. Legal, regulatory scrutiny, whimsical changes designed to promote good public relations for their benefit when developer complaints are imminent. “It’s an addition,” said a Match Group spokesman in response to Apple’s class action settlement, with relaxed e-mail rules for developers. “We hope everyone sees this because it’s a fake.”

Gonzales Rogers ordered Apple to change its system on Friday, saying the company can no longer ban developers from directing users to external payment mechanisms. The order will be valid after 90 days.

But she also ruled in favor of Apple about Epic’s breach of a contract that would destroy Apple’s in-app payment system, accounting for 30% of the $ 12,167,719 revenue it collected from the iOS Fornite app. I ordered the developer to pay the equivalent damages. In addition to August and October 2020, 30% and interest on the revenue earned from the app from November 2020 to the decision date.

Meanwhile, pressure on Apple has continued to rise, and the company is still facing antitrust oversight by the US Senate and UK and European regulators.

South Korea has already taken one of the strictest measures against Apple’s in-app payment restrictions, and in early September passed a law requiring Apple and Google to provide alternative payment systems to domestic users. bottom.

Gonzales Rogers’ decision is expected to be appealed, and the case can last for months or even years.

