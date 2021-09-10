Apple needs to change tightly controlled App Store, Judge’s RuleExBulletin





Apple CEO Tim Cook was filmed at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2020. Markus Schreiber / AP hides captions

Markus Schreiber / AP to switch captions

Marcus Shriver / AP

A federal judge ordered Apple to open a tightly controlled App Store on Friday to “guide” people using the app to payment methods other than Apple’s own processor.

This decision by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court was a big blow to Apple and could force tech giants to revolutionize the overall business model of apps on iPhone and iPad. This is the most serious strike to date against Apple’s committee, and critics call it the “Apple tax.”

Gonzalez Rogers has declared that Apple is in breach of the law by blocking consumers from accessing other payment methods. She wrote that Apple’s policy “hides important information from consumers and illegally suppresses consumer choices.” In addition to what she called the tech giant’s “early antitrust breach,” she ordered Apple to make changes within 90 days.

But the court didn’t go as far as Fortnite maker Epic Games, which sued Apple, wanted to loosen Apple’s grip on most of the $ 100 billion mobile gaming economy.

In addition, Gonzales Rogers last year ordered Epic to pay Apple for violating the App Store policy. Epic has introduced its own payment method within Fortnite. Apple kicked it out of the App Store and started a court battle.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted that “today’s ruling is not a win for developers or consumers,” and his company is “fair competition between in-app payment methods and app stores.” He added that he was fighting.

In that regard, Apple is expected to appeal the decision.

In a statement, it seized part of Gonzales Rogers’ 185-page ruling. She declared the “related market” in this case to be a digital mobile game transaction. He concluded that Apple has no monopoly in the market, given many other competitors, saying “success is not illegal.”

“Apple faces fierce competition in every segment of its business. We believe that customers and developers choose us because Apple’s products and services are the best in the world,” Apple said. Mann says.

Apple conceded to app developers prior to ruling

Apple recently extended the olive branch to some developers, including Netflix and Spotify, to direct customers to payment processors outside the App Store, but send messages to customers instead of in-app. Did. The new rules did not apply to mobile games, Apple’s most profitable segment of apps.

Friday’s decision forced Apple to make smaller changes by allowing developers to direct customers to different payment methods directly within the app. And that applies to the millions of apps available on the App Store.

The decision will be issued after a three-week trial. Finally, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the position of a witness to defend the company’s policies at the heart of the court battle. When you buy an app from Apple’s App Store, or when someone buys it, it’s usually a 30% commission that Apple charges the app maker. Something about the app downloaded to the iPhone.

At the most dramatic moment of the trial, Gonzales Rogers delves into Cook about Apple’s fee rates, and Apple’s closed system for downloading and processing payments on the App Store cuts the competition, higher prices and more for consumers. For few options.

“If there was real competition, that number would move, and it didn’t,” Gonzales Rogers said of Apple’s 30% cut.

According to Apple, the proceeds from that fee will be paid to protect the privacy and security of the app. Google charges developers the same fee for purchasing apps on their company’s Android devices. In response to pressure, both Apple and Google have cut fees for certain small developers to 15%, but most of the money generated for tech giants is for large app development. It comes from the fees charged to the person.

The ruling, which is expected to be appealed, is a serious condemnation of Apple, which is becoming one of the world’s most valuable companies in an industry with little regulation.

Big Tech companies face multiple antitrust proceedings

Courts have emerged as an important battlefield between tech giants and their critics while Washington is discussing ways to crack down on the tech sector. The Justice Department and the State Attorney General are reportedly investigating whether Apple’s App Store committee is violating US competition law. And in Europe, regulators have begun investigating whether the iPhone’s iron-walled grip on the mobile economy violates European law.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Fortnite maker Epic Games, launched a full-scale campaign against Apple after provoking high-tech giants by giving Fortnite players a way to buy game items outside the App Store. bottom.

In response to breaking that rule, Apple has kicked Fortnite out of the App Store. That’s why Epic has filed and launched a public relations campaign aimed at increasing support for the Crusaders against Apple. Sweeney has long claimed to be acting not only for the benefit of the nearly $ 30 billion video game empire, but also for developers around the world who feel pressured by Apple.

“No one has a big incentive to challenge 30% of Apple and Google because they want to be the next guy to charge 30%,” Sweeney told NPR last year.

Editor’s Note: Apple is one of NPR’s financial backers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/10/1023834758/apple-app-store-epic-games-fortnite-verdict The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos