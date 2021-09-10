Nine Ways Entrepreneurs Leverage Technology to Succeed in the Niche





Technology is at its best to help businesses, entrepreneurs, and everyday people who are trying to improve their day-to-day capabilities. But using technology alone doesn’t make a big difference. Those who really succeed are those who know how to deliberately leverage technology, incorporate it into thoughtful practices, and ultimately turn it into business or industry-wide innovation.

Below, a panel of members of the Rolling Stone Culture Council share some of the ways technology can be leveraged to improve business success in their space.

To bring art to the masses

Art and technology are interwoven, and it is important to use them not only to create art, but also to bring art awareness to the masses. Vibrant images, carefully selected virtual galleries, and a collector-based overall experience are successful. Bringing light and life to the moment with great art is of paramount importance in the use of technology as well as celebrating community conversations. – Ricardo Roig, Roig collection

To further scientific research and development

In the field of cannabis-based scientific research and development, technology can create drug-grade cannabinoid-based drugs, just like any other drug. It will change the game towards federal legalization. – Oludare Odumosu, Zelira Therapuetics

To better manage client deliverables and projects

As a digital agency, we use online tools and platforms only to manage our projects and finances, track employee productivity and enhance our clients’ deliverables. With the right tools, we were able to increase efficiency, share real-time updates about our campaigns with our clients, and coordinate seamlessly with our internal and external partners. – Victoria Kennedy PR for victory

Understand real customer needs and wants

We use our own AI to understand what consumers really want from their brands, entirely based on their behavior and needs. This includes the basic values ​​and attitudes of consumers. A huge number of topics they are interested in. Their regular media habits, social sentiment, and social impact. It gives our customers the experience of ordering our platform they appreciate. – Michael Klein, Miraculo Inc.

To leave room for creativity

Take a look at the mundane process and find the best software to perform its tasks (compression, configuration, content management, etc.) so that your team can stay on the creative side of implementing new ideas. .. AI can’t now give you ideas based on your passion, wisdom, and wisdom. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

To create and post content

Our team is increasingly using technology to create content. We use some digital programs just to create the content and another to automate the posting of the created content to various social platforms. The automation of these processes has been enormous for us and has greatly expanded the reach of social media. – Codie Sanchez, Contrarian Thinking

To build the training program you need

Our industry has been old fashioned for some time. The largest distribution channel in volume has historically not provided value, and during the Covid remote period, we are true about how we have helped our clients remotely for years. I saw a large need for training. We have adapted to create a program that is immediately useful. Thanks to the training system we created, our business has grown crazy. – Justin Brock, Medicare Gurus

To connect with clients around the world

Technology is at the forefront of the future of the media, and we’re heading straight into that trajectory. I work with clients around the world because technology has made it possible to operate seamlessly across distances. With clients such as fitness entrepreneurs in South Africa, Forbes 30 Under 30 winners in Estonia, designers in Dubai and producers in Vietnam, we can continue to innovate and connect through technology. – Emily Blair, Emily Blair Media

To determine and predict future products

Technology companies are creating their own branded products — think of Costco’s Kirkland Signature brands, Amazon and Amazon Basics, or Netflix and Netflix Originals. We merged the data fields of the customer library of content from different platforms so that we could understand customer habits and decide what to create in the future. – Aux Mode Inc, Adam Rumanek

