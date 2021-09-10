Entrepreneurs | Africa resists innovation-4 Rica Tech’s Rivo Mhlari on an IR journey





Rikatec co-founder and CEO Rivo Mhlari was awarded the title of “Technology and Innovation Leader” at the age of 27.Photo: Provided by Nedbank

Rivo Mhlari started Rikatec at the age of 23 and won the title of tech guru at the age of 27, but said he was very reluctant to innovate in Africa and convinced insurance companies and financial institutions about 4IR. I’m talking about a trip. Technology has never been so easy.

At just 27 years old, Rivo Mhlari won the title of “Leader of Technology and Innovation”. Ricatech’s co-founder and CEO came up with the idea of ​​eventually becoming Ricatech in his first year of college and starting his business at the age of 23.

At the time, all he knew was that he wanted to connect people’s cars to their smartphones. He had little hope of implementing his vision within five years for both Forbes Under 30 and the Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South African List.

His business, Rikatec, uses algorithms to help insurers and financial institutions predict predictive maintenance failures, track vehicles, and pick up other risks to loaned or insured vehicles. The system. Mhlari wanted to be at the forefront of other young entrepreneurs working to create the next wave of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) -led companies in Africa.

“Africa simply can’t afford and don’t have to miss the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Mhlari said in the sixth and final episodes of Friday’s Nedbank Youth X Live Event.

Mhlari is a more disruptive and fundamental innovation as Africa begins investing in infrastructure again, innovation hubs and labs spread to some regions and create a “smart country” pocket. I think the scene is set.

Not as easy as it sounds

But it’s not as easy as it can be seen on the ground, as technology seems to be able to generate more 4IR entrepreneurs across South Africa and the continent. In the four years he and his business partner Jesse Materi have been running Rica Tech, Murali has seen at the forefront of significant resistance to innovation among Africa, especially large corporations.

“Unfortunately, our lives don’t happen by chance. They get better with change. Africans need to stop resisting change. This change essentially makes everyone’s life better. You can. Accept technology and innovation to improve the economy and the continent. “He said.

In response to Fin24’s question about how Rica Tech navigates a larger brand-dominated environment and whether insurers and financial institutions are embracing the technology, Murari says Rika Tech has to climb. Said it was one of the steepest hills that wasn’t there.

“It wasn’t easy at all because South Africa is a traditional landscape, so anything that makes a difference, something that doesn’t fit a particular benchmark, is tested to the limit and testing no longer makes sense,” he said. rice field.

He said the company was still skeptical of the new technology, despite the praise he received. He had to adjust his offerings to fit the ecosystem of people who are willing to accept startup opportunities.

“Using these types of technologies requires companies to make significant changes to their appearance. Looking at insurance companies, that’s how vehicles are evaluated,” Mhlari added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news24.com/fin24/economy/entrepreneur-africa-resists-tech-innovation-rikatecs-rivo-mhlari-on-his-4ir-journey-20210910 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos