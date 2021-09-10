White House Competition Council launches first meeting





Gather: High-ranking government officials are gathering today at the White House Competition Council’s inaugural meeting as part of President Joe Biden’s push to boost economic competition.

Other Big Texas Laws: After the Governor signed Thursday, the Industry Union quickly panned Texas Social Media Law as unconstitutional, setting the stage for potential legal challenges.

Covid App Issues: The state is struggling to convince people to download the Covid exposure notification app.

That Friday, September. 10. Welcome to Morning Technology. I’m your host, Benja Mindin. Read this reflection from a New York Times reporter who wrote a major article about the event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks this weekend.

Let’s Start the Competition Merrick Garland, FTC Chair Lina Khan, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenwarsel, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo are Cabinet Leaders Attend Today’s White House Competition Council Meeting And become the head of an independent agency.

Background: Biden has set up a number of progressive antitrust advocates at the top of his administration, including Khan and Tim Wu, a competitive adviser to the National Economic Council. He also issued an executive order in July aimed at creating competition in a huge number of businesses.

The group established as part of the order is the next step. As Brian Deese, chairman of the Commission and director of the National Economic Council, said this week, the Commission is functioning as effectively as possible by all cabinet and independent bodies towards the goals of the Vidence Order. Created to ensure that you do. According to the order, the group is not expected to discuss current or planned enforcement measures.

Prior to the rally: Both the FTC and the FCC announced actions this week to address some of the recommendations contained in Biden’s executive order. On Tuesday, the FCC announced that it was seeking comment on whether an agreement between Internet service providers and landlords could limit competitive access to broadband. The FTC said Wednesday that it would vote on whether Biden would withdraw its vertical integration guidelines in its proposed next week’s public meeting policy for a government review.

Texas tackles post-Florida turmoil social media law A tech industry group has blamed the new social media law in Texas. It is signed by Governor Greg Abbott Thursday afternoon and aims to combat online anti-conservative discrimination. It will take effect in about 3 months.

Content: The law covers online platforms with more than 50 million monthly active users in the United States. Prohibits the removal of users and user content from a perspective, makes the content moderation policy more transparent, and requires that users who have deleted the content begin an appealing process. ..

The law also provides a mechanism for Texas users and the Attorney General to sue for censorship charges. (One of the things it doesn’t have: Carve out for theme park operators.)

Quick condemnation: Matt Schluers, chairman of the Computer Communications Industry Association, said the law was unwise and clearly unconstitutional. His organization led a legal challenge to a similar Florida law with fellow technology industry group NetChoice. The judge temporarily blocked the law because of a possible violation of the First Amendment.

Technology groups, including the Progress Council and the Internet Association, have warned that new legislation will help disseminate false information, hate speech, and extremism online. However, NetChoice president Steve Del Bianco said he expected the same results, but did not mention that any group would file a proceeding against the law. [in Florida] It almost certainly occurs in Texas. CCIA spokesman Heather Greenfield told MT that the group is exploring all legal options.

Hope for 2024? Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have emerged as candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and such legislation tends to work well with a conservative foundation. Critics called the law practical rather than substantive.

Covid-19’s contact notification app has been slow to spread due to user privacy concerns and lack of national strategy, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

The contact notification app helps speed up your contact tracing efforts and prevent people from unknowingly spreading Covid. As of June, nearly half of the US states, territories, and District of Columbia have apps for Covid, all using the contact notification system built by Google and Apple, according to the report.

Privacy Issues: Reports show that user perceptions of the invasiveness of these apps are hampering their popularity. Authorities told GAO that users are unlikely to install such apps if they collect personal information such as location data. The report also accused Congress of failing to enact federal privacy legislation, despite recommending it to do so in January 2019.

Another challenge is public distrust about how major tech companies process user data. The report cites highly published cases of companies that have abused user’s personal data in the past, such as the 2018 Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Interesting Note: Despite seeking national strategy, the report states that it is unclear whether users will be more distrustful of federal apps than apps running by the state government. This can be especially true in states like California and Colorado that have passed their own privacy laws.

Send via text The FCC needs to add text message functionality to the new 3-digit shortcode in the suicide prevention hotline. This makes it easier for young people to access.

Seven lawmakers, led by Democrat Jason Crow and Republican Ken Buck, said, “By allowing the option from text to 988 in addition to voice calls, the Commission has lowered immigration standards, crisis counseling and mentality. You can improve access to health services. ” I wrote a letter to Rosen Warsel. “This will save lives.”

The 988 number, which will be released next year, was created when Congress passed last year’s National Suicide Hotline Designation Act. According to the letter, this change is urgently needed after the pandemic has had a particularly devastating impact on the mental health of young people.

Need more funding: Earlier this week, the White House included additional funding to strengthen its national suicide prevention lifeline as part of its demands on Congress’s temporary spending bill to avoid government closures. I did. After the shortcode came into effect, the government demanded $ 78 million from the Department of Health and Human Services to meet the expected increase in demand.

Marking the calendar POLITICO will be hosting its first technical summit on Wednesday. A virtual event entitled At a Digital Crossroads Washington and Silicon Valley explores the evolving relationship between Washington’s power corridor and the technology sector.

Expectations: Parliamentarians, federal authorities, technical executives, technical policy experts, activists move on the agenda of the Biden administration and hills Technology innovation, marketing competition, consumer privacy, content moderation Discuss what it means for ration. It also covers, among other things, global technology competition between the United States and China, and racial equality efforts in both the technology and technology ecosystem between policy makers.

List of Speakers (So far): Rosen Warsel, Buck, Senator Gary Peters (Democratic Party), Rep. Ibet Clark (Democratic Party), Mayor William Pedut of Pittsburgh, NetChoice, CEO of Technology Industry Group, Chamber of Progress and Internet Association etc.

Register here to join and submit your audience questions: https: //bit.ly/915tech

Emily reports to Pros that John Branscome will join Facebook’s federal policy team and focus on managing the executive branch. He is a top Democrat of the Senate Trade and Communications Subcommittee and was previously the Chief Advisor of the Internet Subcommittee. John Stevenson has been with Amazon for over seven years and is Director of Global Public Policy Planning and Strategic Initiatives for Amazon Web Services. He is the director of the American Legislative Exchange Council’s Task Force on Communications and Technology and Alum of Hill. Jen Hing is currently a Senior Federal Affairs Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. She was previously the Senior Political / Communication Director of the House Expenditure Committee. Jennifer Taylor Hodges is Mozilla Corp. as US Policy Officer. Join in. She was previously Vice President of US Government Affairs at British Telecom.

Bloomberg reports that Apple Watch software chief Kevin Lynch was used to lead the company’s self-driving car project. Devin Ertel has joined Menlo Security as Chief Information Security Officer. He was previously responsible for guidebook security and IT, and is the Federal Reserve Alum. … Alicia Sandlin joins insurance technology startup TrustLayer as director of strategic initiatives. She used to be at AIG.

Brazil seems to be the first country to prevent Internet companies from removing content that violates the rules, according to NYT reports.

New job: Amazon is entering the (physical) TV business and rushing to fight Roku and Google. Bloomberg has more.

Hot or not: Facebook smart glasses and Ray-Ban mix cool with creepy, via WSJ.

She is a fighter: Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democrat) said Thursday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer this year and was successfully treated.

Primes and Situations: Amazon is hanging a free bachelor’s degree as a new perk in the fight for US workers, the WSJ reports.

Looking at the pictograms: According to Fortnite’s Twitter account, Epic will re-release Fortnite on iOS in South Korea, offering both Epic and Apple payments side-by-side in accordance with new Korean law.

